What is Kayla Harrison’s favorite Judo throw? Find out the two-time Olympic champ’s trademark attack before highly-anticipated debut at UFC 300

Kayla Harrison's highly-anticipated promotional debut is slated for UFC 300 this Saturday.

The Judoka famously signed with the PFL in October 2016, after an incredible career on the mats. Over the next seven years, Harrison would win two tournaments at women's lightweight. Along the way, she defeated names such as Larissa Pacheco, Aspen Ladd, and Kaitlyn Young.

This Saturday night, Harrison will look to defeat former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm at UFC 300. With a potential title shot on the line for both women, the fight is one of the biggest fights set to take place at the milestone event.

What is Kayla Harrison's favorite Judo throw?

Kayla Harrison's favorite Judo throw is called an O Goshi.

As previously stated, the former PFL tournament winner had a fantastic career on the mats. Harrison, much like former UFC megastar Ronda Rousey, rose to fame through Judo. Starting in 2008, she began preparing for a run at the Olympics. However, as the United States did not qualify for her weight division, she had to wait.

In 2012, Kayla Harrison made sure that she capitalized on her chance. Despite getting injured in training, the American wound up winning gold at the Summer Games. In the process, she became the first American to win gold in Judo at the Olympics.

However, the feeling was so nice, she decided to do it twice. Rather than heading straight into MMA, Harrison returned at the 2016 Olympics. In the finals, she defeated Audrey Tchemumeo of France to win her second gold medal.

While Harrison uses a lot of judo throws in her fights, the O Goshi is her favorite according to JudoFanatics. The UFC women's bantamweight contender has dubbed the throw her 'bread and butter', and stated that she's probably used it around 100,000 times in her career.

An O Goshi is essentially a hip throw, directly into a scarf hold. Harrison has used the throw many times in both her Judo career, as well as her MMA career. She'll likely try and use it against Holly Holm this Saturday night, in her UFC career.

Regardless of how her UFC debut goes, Harrison will be making history. When she steps foot into the cage, she will be the first-ever two-time gold medalist to compete in the company.

