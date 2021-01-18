'What doesn't kill you, makes you stronger' - Conor McGregor opens up about sexual assault allegations against him 

Conor McGregor has moved past his sexual allegations fiasco. 'The Notorious' admitted to going through a tough time when everyone fixed their eyes on him for all the wrong reasons. McGregor said that the support of his family, friends, and fans was important to help him overcome the controversy.

McGregor, 32, is currently in Abu Dhabi, preparing for his highly-anticipated bout against Dustin Poirier which is set to take place on January 23 at UFC 257.

Conor McGregor recently spoke to Ariel Helwani, where he opened up about the sexual assault allegations against him.

"I've gone through some heinous things. It's been beyond tough, but what doesn't kill you, makes you stronger. What doesn't break you, makes you. It was times I was at my absolute end, but I had my family around me, I had my team around me, and of course, the support of my fans that was just keeping me in there. It made me stronger, and that's it. I continue to go forward, and I will continue to go forward, and that's it," said McGregor.

Conor McGregor further added that he is an easy target for people to aim at since he has been in the spotlight for years, and that he only focuses on the positive things, instead of the negatives.

"Life is a lesson, and when you get in the spotlight, you're in this position, it's like there's a bullseye on your back and it's kind of hard to take it sometimes. But it is what it is. I live a good life and I am very grateful to be in this position, and although there are negatives that come with it, I focus on the positives, and take all the lessons, and move forward. It has certainly shaped me into a better individual, and I am thankful for that," said McGregor.

Conor McGregor has faced three sexual assault allegations against him

According to The New York Times, Conor McGregor was questioned regarding sexual assault allegations in March 2019.

McGregor reportedly assaulted a woman at a hotel in Dublin in December 2018. The case was investigated by Irish police and McGregor proclaimed his innocence.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor was accused of sexual assault for the second time in October 2019, after he allegedly assaulted a woman in car. Once again, McGregor stated he was innocent.

McGregor detained in connection with alleged sexual assault https://t.co/yLX67Grlo5 pic.twitter.com/EP7bAQ590r — Reuters (@Reuters) September 12, 2020

The former UFC lightweight champion was arrested by the French police in September 2020 over suspicion of indecent exposure and attempted sexual assault. He was released two days later, without being charged.