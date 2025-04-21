What made Khabib Nurmagomedov's wrestling special? Elite UFC featherweight grappler answers

Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, known for his ability to dominate opponents with his wrestling skills. Recently, UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev discussed what set Nurmagomedov apart from other elite wrestlers.

Evloev and 'The Eagle' hail from Russia. Given Nurmagomedov's rise to fame and his status as a former UFC lightweight champion, he has become an inspiration to many.

Although there are several highly skilled wrestlers on the UFC roster, Evloev believes that none of them can match Nurmagoemdov's level of control. Speaking on the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, the UFC featherweight contender said:

"Khabib is a special guy. Nobody is even close to his level of control... There's a lot of guys, new guys, who have big level but maybe it's also about confidence. Because when Khabib stepped in the cage, we can see how confident [he was] and his opponents [were] always trying to run away and they even didn't try to exchange [strikes] with him... So, no one else has same confidence like Khabib."

Check out Movsar Evloev's comments below (45:02):

After an undefeated career in MMA, Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 with a perfect record of 29 wins and zero losses. He currently trains some of the top fighters in the UFC, including the reigning lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

When Khabib Nurmagomedov called for Movsar Evloev's title shot

Since making his UFC debut in 2019, Movsar Evloev has maintained an unbeaten record of 9-0 in the promotion. In his most recent fight, the Russian defeated Aljamain Sterling by unanimous decision at UFC 310.

Following his victory, Khabib Nurmagomedov praised Evloev and called for a title shot for him in the UFC featherweight division. In an X post, Nurmagomedov wrote:

"19:0 in MMA and 9:0 in UFC. I think @MovsarUFC deserves title shot."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's post below:

