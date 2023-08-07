"What does he mean by that?" - Joe Rogan dismisses Nate Diaz's claim of not fighting Jake Paul in PFL, explains how his decision could change

After his sensational win over Nate Diaz last weekend, Jake Paul shot the former UFC star with a $10 million offer to face him in an MMA fight in the Professional Fighters League (PLF).

Although Diaz is all up for sharing a cage with the social media star, he doesn't fancy fighting for PFL.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani in the lead-up to his fight with 'The Problem Child', Diaz revealed that although he plans to fight in MMA again, he will never fight for PFL.

However, UFC commentator Joe Rogan doesn't seem convinced by Diaz's proclamation. During a recent episode of Fight Companion on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the host stated:

"He [Jake Paul] wants to fight Nate in an MMA fight, and the PFL comes with that long money, who f*****g knows? He [Diaz] is saying I don't want to do that PFL s**t, but what does he mean by that? It's an MMA fight."

Furthermore, Joe Rogan speculated that maybe the Stockton native is hunting for a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor in the UFC:

"So he fights Jake, and then he fights Conor because if he fights Conor next, that kind of still is valid."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below:

Watch the full JRE episode below:

When Joe Rogan discussed Nate Diaz's absurd request to fight Francis Ngannou

Nate Diaz is one of the biggest pay-per-view stars to have ever graced the UFC. With his firey callouts, unparalleled showmanship, and unrivaled heart, the Stockton native has become one most beloved fighters of the generation.

Evidently, with great courage comes absurd requests, and Diaz, who primarily fights at light and welterweight, apparently once requested UFC president Dana White to let him fight the former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

During episode #403 of Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, Rogan explained why Ngannou vs. Diaz would've been a washout in favor of 'The Predator.'

"That dude is wild. That's one of the things Dana White said... He was like that's the fight Nate wanted, Francis Ngannou... Yeah, [it would've been] murder."

He added:

"Yeah, something exciting when Francis Ngannou, a natural 270-pound man who hits harder than any human being that's ever been recorded. Francis is terrifying... He [Nate Diaz] is a tough mother f****r, but Francis Ngannou is gigantic."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below:

Catch the live action of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Main Card live now