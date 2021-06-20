What is the meaning of 'robbery by sudden snatching', the felony UFC fighter Luis Pena has been charged with?

UFC lightweight up-and-comer Luis Pena was recently arrested by Florida authorities on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, battery, and criminal mischief.

Robbery by sudden snatching is a special type of robbery that's considered a serious criminal offense.

In the state of Florida, robbery by sudden snatching is classified as a third-degree felony. The crime is punishable by up to five years of imprisonment and $5,000 in fines.

According to flcrimedefense.com, robbery by sudden snatching occurs when-

"Someone takes money (or other property of value) from the alleged victim’s person with the intent to permanently or temporarily deprive that person of their money or property, when in the course of the taking, the alleged victim was or becomes aware of the taking."

To further understand what the offense means, Shorstein, Lasnetski, & Gihon, a Florida-based law firm, gave a concrete example on their website.

An instance of the crime is when a man runs past a woman and snatches her purse from her as he continues to dash away.

How was Luis Pena arrested?

MMA Fighting reported that 'Violent Bob Ross' Luis Pena was picked up by Coral Springs police on Friday (June 18, 2021) on an extradition warrant issued by another Florida county police department.

Coral Springs PD spokesperson Christian Swinson provided details about Luis Pena's case, saying:

“It was actually called in by another police department for us to go and get him, and then we had an independent person tell us where he was, and they took him into custody under that warrant.”

“Probably whoever called it in anonymously is involved in that case and wanted him to go to jail.”

Swinton added that the UFC fighter could have missed an arraignment hearing on his robbery and battery charges, or the charges could have been added as the investigation went on. As a result, a warrant for his arrest was triggered.

Meanwhile, Luis Pena's representatives at First Round Management have yet to issue an official statement.

Luis Pena's most recent UFC fight

'Violent Bob Ross' last saw action against Alex Munoz at UFC Vegas 24 in April. After three rounds, the American Top Team fighter earned a split decision victory, improving his record to 9-3.

Pena was originally scheduled to face Drakkar Klose at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis. However, one of Klose's cornermen tested positive for COVID-19, which led to the cancelation of the bout.

