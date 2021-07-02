What is Nate Diaz's fighting style?

UFC star Nate Diaz is known for his relentlessness in the octagon as he can put insane amounts of pressure on his opponents for a full 25 minutes. It is nearly impossible to knock out the 36-year-old as Diaz has a rock-solid chin.

The Stockton native's MMA record of 20-13 should not be taken as an indication that the 209 fighter is "easy work." Despite taking multiple heavy shots and suffering cuts to his face, 'The Stockton Slugger' keeps coming forward and overwhelms his opponents with a heavy volume of strikes.

Diaz's fighting style relies heavily on boxing, but that does not mean that the Californian is not good in other facets of the fight game. Diaz has a third-degree black belt in Gracie Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has submitted multiple fighters in the octagon. It was his superior grappling skills that earned Diaz his submission victory against Conor McGregor at UFC 196.

Nate Diaz is currently on a two-fight losing streak in the UFC. His last two fights took place in the welterweight division against Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

Although Nate Diaz lost the fight against Edwards, there was one moment in the fight where Nick Diaz's little brother rocked 'Rocky' with a clean shot to the face. The Birmingham fighter wobbled back to find his footing. Diaz, instead of going in for the finish immediately, started pointing at Edwards, mocking him for getting rocked.

Edwards eventually won the fight via unanimous decision.

Leon Edwards reveals what Nate Diaz said to him after their fight

Leon Edwards took to his Twitter account to share what Nate Diaz said to him after the hard-fought 25 minute battle between the two.

"Nate told me after the fight 'Don’t let these m-----------s tell you ain’t s--t name your price or they will name it for you.' and I felt that." said Leon Edwards.

Nate told me after the fight “don’t let these motherfuckers tell you ain’t shit name your price or they will name it for you” and I felt that — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) June 14, 2021

'Rocky' is now undefeated in his last 10 fights, but it does not appear like the 29-year-old will be next in line for a title shot. UFC president Dana White has repeatedly said that Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman 2 is next for the welterweight title.

