What is the New England Cartel and which UFC fighters are associated with it?

Rob Font's victory over his No.3 ranked Bantamweight opponent, Marlon Moraes guarantees him a rise in the division rankings. Font put on an impressive performance against the Brazilian, which the commentators accredited to the 'New England Cartel'.

But, what is the New England Cartel?

New England Cartel is a small circle of MMA fighters and coaches. As the name suggests, the group represents a few fighters and coaches based out of New England, Massachusetts.

Which UFC fighters are associated with the New England Cartel?

As mentioned earlier, the New England Cartel boasts a small circle with the inclusion of popular UFC Featherweight Calvin Kattar, and Bantamweight Rob Font.

One of the prominent members to have shaped the New England Cartel is the MMA coach Tyson Chartier.

Chartier, along with Kattar, Font, and other coaches like Sean Farley, Jack Manini and John Deupree, formed the New England Cartel.

Their journey from a small group of MMA enthusiasts to having their fighters compete against some of the biggest names in the UFC has been rather inspirational.

Calvin Kattar is set to fight the No.1 Featherweight contender Max Holloway on January 16, 2021. If Kattar manages to get the better of Holloway, he will lay a strong claim to have a crack at the title against Alexander Volkanovski.

Ron Font, on the other hand, just snatched the most important victory of his career opposite Morlan Moraes at UFC Vegas 17.

Font will likely skyrocket his way into the top 5 of the bantamweight division, given that he comfortably cruised past his No.3 ranked opponent. New England Cartel's fighters have proved themselves as serious contenders to watch out for in their respective divisions.