"What if Oliveira beats Poirier faster than Khabib?" - Chael Sonnen believes Charles Oliveira can change fans' perception overnight like GSP or Chuck Liddell

Chael Sonnen believes Charles Oliveira can propel himself into overnight stardom in the world of combat sports just as UFC hall-of-famers Chuck Liddell and Georges St-Pierre have done in the past. But first, 'Do Bronx' must take care of business at UFC 269.

Charles Oliveira has been competing in the UFC for several years now and has defeated some of the best fighters in the lightweight division. However, despite conquering the heavily stacked 155lbs division, many are yet to recognize the Brazilian as the best lightweight on the planet. Chael Sonnen claims all that can change if Oliveira can finish Poirier quicker at UFC 269 than Khabib Nurmagomedov did when he fought 'The Diamond' at UFC 242.

"If Oliveira remains the king and he went through Khabib's own list of opponents now you have a different worldwide debate. Khabib and Oliveira competed at the same time... Oliveira is the only meaningful opponent on that Khabib not only didn't beat, didn't dominate, didn't run through. If Khabib left and Poirier or Gaethje had the belt, it would reflect positively on Khabib. Because Oliveira has it you lose that argument if you're team Khabib... Now you have a common opponent. What if Oliveira beats Poirier faster than Khabib did? Now this is where all the fans and all of the perception starts to go to Oliveira," Chael Sonnen said.

Drawing a comparison between Oliveira and the likes of GSP and Chuck Liddell, Sonnen said that despite not being trash-talkers, they made it to the pinnacle of the fight game. Both GSP and Liddell were respectful to their opponents and refused to indulge in trash-talk throughout their careers.

While it took them longer to achieve global recognition than the likes of Conor McGregor and Brock Lesnar, both Liddell and GSP got their dues. Sonnen believes Oliveira could walk on the same path as them.

"I was very happy when Chuck finally got his due. When he finally did have the most sponsors. The guy goes from having no sponsors to the only athlete in MMA doing commercials on linear television. It was a great rise for Chuck but it was the long road and Oliveira can take the same one. It's the one Georges St-Pierre took," Chael Sonnen said.

Dustin Poirier won't be deceived by Charles Oliveira's underdog status heading into title fight

Despite being the reigning champion, Charles Oliveira is the underdog heading into his first title defense against Dustin Poirier this weekend. Most fans and analysts consider 'The Diamond' to be the best lightweight in the world right now and expect him to get the job done at UFC 269

While many may be underestimating 'Do Bronx' heading into UFC 269, Charles Oliveira's upcoming opponent, however, isn't willing to make the same mistake. Poirier knows the Brazilian is equally dangerous on the feet as well as on the ground and isn't taking him lightly by any means.

