"What Paddy did on that night surpassed anything Conor McGregor has ever done in his career" - True Geordie praises Paddy Pimblett's emotional post-fight speech at UFC London"

True Geordie recently heaped praise on Paddy Pimblett for his post-fight interview at UFC London and compared his charisma to that of Conor McGregor.

Pimblett delivered a powerful speech after his win against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London last month. 'The Baddy' dedicated his win to his friend, who had committed suicide two days before the event.

True Geordie believes that Pimblett surpassed anything McGregor had ever done with his speeches and said that unlike 'The Baddy', the Irishman hasn't always used his fame for good.

Here's what Geordie stated on his podcast:

"People compare Paddy to Conor McGregor because he is like the fastest rising star since McGregor. He's the first fighter I have seen where he wasn't the main eventer, but he was the main event, since McGregor.

"This isn't a slide on McGregor or maybe it is in a way in terms of how he has misused his fame. But what Paddy did that night surpassed anything Conor McGregor has ever done in his career, ever. Like that is so powerful what he did there, it connected with so many people."

Watch True Geordie talk about Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor:

Pimblett earned a second-round submission win against 'The Monkey King' in his third UFC appearance and had this to say in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping:

"I woke up on Friday morning at 4 AM to a message that one of my friends back home had killed himself... This was five hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky, lad, that's for you."

UFC @ufc #UFCLondon Fighting for something bigger than himself Fighting for something bigger than himself ❤️ #UFCLondon https://t.co/A7aNUFgvPU

Drew Dober recently called out Paddy Pimblett

Drew Dober earned a stunning knockout win against Rafael Alves this past weekend at UFC 277. The veteran lightweight contender issued a call out to Paddy Pimblett after his win.

Dober stated that a clash against 'The Baddy' at the O2 arena in London would be electric. Here's what the 33-year-old said in his post-fight press conference:

"Yeah, I wanna collide with that hype train for sure. O2 Arena, that would be incredible."

Watch Drew Dober talk about Paddy Pimblett:

However, Dober pointed out that 'The Baddy' has a habit of leaving his chin wide open. That might lead to him finding openings with his knockout power to finish the fight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far