"What parent allows their 11yr old to watch this" - Former UFC star recounts popular 2000s horror film giving her "nightmares for weeks as a kid"

Former UFC fighter Megan Anderson recently shared her thoughts on Jeepers Creepers, a popular horror movie franchise from the 2000s.

An X account named @1carolinagirl uploaded a GIF of a moment from the first installment of the movie series. The post caught the Australian fighter's attention and she went on to share her own experience with the franchise.

Anderson revealed that watching the first two movies from the series resulted in her having nightmares as a child. The 34-year-old then jokingly criticized her parents for allowing her to watch those horror films at such a young age.

"Jeepers Creepers 1 and 2 legit gave me nightmares for weeks as a kid. What parent allows their 11-year-old to watch this?"

Check out Megan Anderson's post on X below:

Expand Tweet

Anderson had an uneven career in the UFC. After building a professional record of 8-2, the 34-year-old entered the top MMA promotion and made her debut in June 2018.

The Australian took on MMA veteran Holly Holm in her debut match and lost the contest via unanimous decision. But she bounced back with a TKO victory against Cat Zingano in December 2018.

Anderson faced another setback in her next fight as Felicia Spencer defeated her via a rear-naked choke in the first round. She then proceeded to score back-to-back victories against Zarah Fairn and Norma Dumont. This earned the Australian an opportunity to fight for the bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes at UFC 259.

The bout was a short-lived affair as Anderson suffered a first-round defeat via submission. The Australian parted ways with the promotion soon after.

Megan Anderson speaks about Kayla Harrison ahead of UFC 300

Kayla Harrison is all set to make her UFC debut against Holly Holm at the highly anticipated UFC 300 event which will take place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight will take place at bantamweight, a weight class in which Harrison has not competed in before. Ahead of the fight, Megan Anderson uploaded a video to her YouTube channel where she shared her concerns about the Olympic gold medalist making her bantamweight debut. Anderson said:

"With those weight cuts, will the strength be there? She likes to use her strength, she likes to use her physical prowess in her fights, but will that still be there dropping to a weight class that she's never dropped before?"

Check out her comments from the 1:15 mark below: