What are Paulo Costa's UFC career earnings?

Paulo Costa has made an estimated $860,000 in his short but successful UFC career, per thesportsdaily.com.

'The Eraser' made his UFC debut against Gareth McLellan at UFC Fight Night 106 in March 2017. He won the fight via TKO in the first round.

Paulo Costa previously competed in the third season of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil in 2014. His young UFC career consists of six fights, with only one defeat on his record - against current middleweight king Israel Adesanya.

His biggest payout came against Adesanya after his championship fight defeat at UFC 253. He was reportedly paid $380,000, which consisted of a $30,000 fight week incentive pay.

His second biggest payday came against Yoel Romero at UFC 241. 'The Eraser' reportedly made $174,000, consisting of a $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, and a $4,000 fight week incentive pay.

UFC News @UFCNews "I won the three rounds for sure. Adesanya or Whittaker aren’t more tough than Romero, Adesanya is easy to break because he is skinny and Whittaker already lost to Romero so I can beat both no problem." - Paulo Costa ( @BorrachinhaMMA ) after his #UFC241 win over Yoel Romero. "I won the three rounds for sure. Adesanya or Whittaker aren’t more tough than Romero, Adesanya is easy to break because he is skinny and Whittaker already lost to Romero so I can beat both no problem." - Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) after his #UFC241 win over Yoel Romero. https://t.co/2WpivH6sad

Paulo Costa is scheduled to fight Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori on October 23.

Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori will now take place at light heavyweight

Paulo Costa revealed that he wouldn't be able to make the 185-lbs weight limit for his middleweight bout against Vettori. He then admitted to weighing 211 pounds two days before the weigh-ins.

Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports has now confirmed that the five-round main event bout will take place in the light heavyweight division, with a 205 lbs weight limit.

Marc Raimondi, via Twitter, stated:

"Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori will now take place at 205 pounds, in the light heavyweight division — one weight class up the originally scheduled middleweight bout, per UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell. First reported by @KevinI."

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori will now take place at 205 pounds, in the light heavyweight division — one weight class up the originally scheduled middleweight bout, per UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell. First reported by @KevinI Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori will now take place at 205 pounds, in the light heavyweight division — one weight class up the originally scheduled middleweight bout, per UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell. First reported by @KevinI.

'The Italian Dream' showed immense character throughout Costa's weight-cutting fiasco and did not back down from the fight.

The highly anticipated bout was reported to take place at a catchweight limit of 195 pounds, to which Vettori initially agreed before settling for the light heavyweight limit.

Mike Bohn criticized Paulo Costa's antics, saying:

Also Read

"Paulo Costa trying to put the onus on Marvin Vettori to fight while he sits up there 25 pounds overweight is something. Respectfully, take that trash elsewhere."

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie Paulo Costa, currently 211 pounds, says he won't make 186 for Saturday's main event."Maybe we can do a catchweight of 195." #UFCVegas41 | Full video: bit.ly/2Z9line Paulo Costa, currently 211 pounds, says he won't make 186 for Saturday's main event."Maybe we can do a catchweight of 195."#UFCVegas41 | Full video: bit.ly/2Z9line https://t.co/wsMh6zzMRP "I think this fight will happen. Just won't happen if he don't want to fight me."Paulo Costa trying to put the onus on Marvin Vettori to fight while he sits up there 25 pounds overweight is something. Respectfully, take that trash elsewhere. twitter.com/MMAjunkie/stat… "I think this fight will happen. Just won't happen if he don't want to fight me."Paulo Costa trying to put the onus on Marvin Vettori to fight while he sits up there 25 pounds overweight is something. Respectfully, take that trash elsewhere.twitter.com/MMAjunkie/stat…

Edited by Utathya Ghosh