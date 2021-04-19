What is the price of Porsche 918 Spyder, the car Jake Paul wants to buy with Dana White's $1 million wager?

Jake Paul went on a victory lap after knocking out Ben Askren in under two-minutes of their boxing bout on April 17. Paul indicated that UFC president Dana White owed him money from a wager on the fight.

Revealing his plans to procure the Porsche 918 Spyder with the money coming from White's pocket, Jake Paul wrote on Twitter:

"What should I buy with @danawhite’s $1m? I’m thinking a Porsche 918 Spyder "

I'm thinking a Porsche 918 Spyder

The Porsche 918 Spyder is a landmark hypercar for the industry and is priced at a whopping $ 845,000. It is also the third pedestal in Porsche's pantheon of supercars after the 959 and the Carrera GT.

Launched in 2013, the car comes with a V-8 engine and hybrid parts derived from the 919 race car. According to Porsche, even the cupholder is expensive as it has been tested to destruction by engineers and drivers.

The 918 Spyder is considered to be the first hybrid hypercar, and is credited with partially inspiring the current wave of high-performance hybridization sweeping through the industry.

Dana White was confident of Jake Paul losing

While it might be unclear if Dana White actually put anything at stake, he was confident of Ben Askren emerging as the winner against Jake Paul. Jake Paul, on the other hand, wanted him to up the stakes to $2 million.

In an episode of 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Dana White confirmed that he was willing to bet $1 million on Ben Askren. When Tyson and co-host Zab Judah tried to convince Dana White of Jake Paul's boxing acumen, White replied:

"Let’s be honest, Jake Paul isn’t a f**king boxer. This guy is a f**king YouTube kid. Zab (Judah), no bulls**t. You are hanging out with the kid. You know him. You’re saying he can fight? So, the kid he is going to fight is a wrestler, decorated wrestler. But he’s actually fought real guys. He’s been a world champion in other organizations in MMA. I hope you can bet on this thing because I will bet a million dollars that he loses this f**king fight. I bet a million dollars that he loses this fight."