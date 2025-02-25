What religion does Manel Kape practice? The UFC fighter's religious beliefs, ethnicity, background, and more

Manel Kape has rapidly emerged as a force in the UFC flyweight division. Competing professionally since 2012, he has showcased his talent in organizations such as Cage Fighters, Knock Out Championship, and Rizin Fighting Federation.

A former Rizin bantamweight champion and Knock Out championship titleholder, Kape’s dynamic fighting style has earned him a spot among the top-ranked contenders. He is currently placed at No. 6 in the UFC flyweight rankings.

What religion does Manel Kape practice?

Born in Luanda to Angolan-Portuguese parents, Manel Kape was raised in the Christian faith, which formed an integral part of his early life. However, as his mixed martial arts career took off, the fighter underwent a religious conversion, embracing Islam.

His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, first broke the news on Instagram by sharing an image featuring both men. According to Abdelaziz, Kape has embraced Islam and adopted the new name Musa Masha’Allah.

Manel Kape returns to action against Asu Almabayev on March 1

Manel Kape will face Asu Almabayev in a pivotal flyweight bout at UFC Fight Night 253 on March 1.

Kape returns to the octagon after a third-round stoppage victory over Bruno Silva, which reignited his championship hopes. The Angolan-born fighter, is looking to solidify his position among the division's elite.

Almabayev, currently on a 17-fight winning streak, has gained momentum with four consecutive UFC victories.

Initially, Kape was scheduled to face Brandon Royval, while Almabayev was set to fight Steve Erceg. However, opponent changes resulted in this matchup.

Check out the fight card below:

Main card

Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev - flyweight

Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez - middleweight

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics - lightweight

Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto - heavyweight

Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis - featherweight

Prelims

Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson. - welterweight

Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal - featherweight

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. John Castaneda - bantamweight

Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich - flyweight

Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida - featherweight

Montana De La Rosa vs. Luana Carolina - flyweight

Charles Johnson vs. Ramazonbek Temirov - flyweight

