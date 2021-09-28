What are Ronda Rousey & Travis Browne's ethnicities?

MMA power couple Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are both of mixed ethnicities. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion is of English, Polish, Trinidadian and Venezuelan descent. Her husband Browne, meanwhile, was born to a Native Hawaiian father and a European-American mother.

Browne appears to be proud of his diverse ethnicity. The UFC heavyweight's nickname, 'Hapa', is the Hawaiian term for someone of mixed ethnic ancestry.

Rousey and Browne started dating back in 2015 when they were both still on the UFC roster. The couple announced they were engaged on April 20, 2017, and finally tied the knot four months later on August 28.

Both fighters posted photos of their wedding day on their respective social media accounts. The former bantamweight queen wrote in her caption that it was the "happiest day of my life." Meanwhile, Browne reciprocated the message by posting his own heartfelt note.

Ronda Rousey, one of the biggest MMA stars in history, is credited for the inception of the UFC women's roster. She went on a legendary run of 12 straight professional victories before suffering her first defeat at UFC 193. She decided to call time on her career after back-to-back losses against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in 2016.

Meanwhile, Travis Browne was a standout in the heavyweight division, with notable wins over Alistair Overeem and Josh Barnett. 'Hapa' hasn't seen action since his 2017 loss to Alexey Oleynik at UFC 213.

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne announce birth of their first child

After her stint as UFC champion and WWE superstar, Ronda Rousey will embark on a new journey: motherhood.

'Rowdy' took to social media to announce the birth of her first child with fellow MMA star Travis Browne. She welcomed her daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne to the world.

Rousey announced in April 2019 that she was stepping away from her WWE career to start a family with her husband. Two years later, Rousey broke the good news that she was four months pregnant on her YouTube channel.

It remains unclear whether the combat sports megastar is interested in returning to the squared circle.

