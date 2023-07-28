What is Roobet.fun? UFC names official social casino

UFC has made an official announcement naming Roobet.fun, the free-to-play social casino, as their official casino partner.

Roobet.fun will enjoy prominent branding placement in the renowned octagon during specific Pay-Per-View and Fight Night events. Additionally, the company will be presented as a partner for selected episodes of Embedded, the promotion's all-access video content series that showcases top athletes preparing for upcoming events.

The partnership will involve the creation of exclusive and original content that will be shared across UFC's social media channels and digital platforms, reaching a massive audience of over 243 million users worldwide. Additionally, the agreement includes an annual Brand Ambassador fund, which will be utilized to activate the partnership through athlete appearances, content creation, and innovative campaigns.

Roobet.fun has a strong presence and significant connections within the MMA community. They have provided sponsorships to some of UFC's top fighters, including former champions Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira, Brandon Moreno, and Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

The company is involved in the MMA world, producing various MMA podcasts, such as Champions Corner hosted by former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and hosted by Chute Boxe head coach Diego Lima.

Complete result for UFC 291 official weigh-ins

The much-anticipated UFC 291 is set to take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The main event will be a thrilling rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, where the victor will claim the vacant 'BMF' title.

Here is the complete result for the official weigh-ins:

Main Card

Dustin Poirier (155 lbs) vs. Justin Gaethje (156 lbs): lightweight bout

Jan Błachowicz (205 lbs) vs. Alex Pereira (205.5 lbs): light-heavyweight bout

Stephen Thompson (170.5 lbs) vs. Michel Pereira (174 lbs): welterweight bout*

Tony Ferguson (155 lbs) vs. Bobby Green (155.5 lbs): lightweight bout

Michael Chiesa (170 lbs) vs. Kevin Holland (169.5 lbs): welterweight bout

Preliminary Card

Gabriel Bonfim (170 lbs) vs. Trevin Giles (170 lbs): welterweight bout

Derrick Lewis (263.5 lbs) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (262 lbs): heavyweight bout

Roman Kopylov (185 lbs) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185.5 lbs): middleweight bout

Jake Matthews (170 lbs) vs. Darrius Flowers (170.5 lbs): welterweight bout

CJ Vergara (125.5 lbs) vs. Vinicius Salvador (128.5): flyweight bout**

Matthew Semelsberger (169.5 lbs) vs. Uros Medic (170.5 lbs): welterweight bout

Miranda Maverick (125.5 lbs) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (125 lbs):