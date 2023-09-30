What's next for the biggest winners of ONE Fight Night 14?

A trio of world titles were decided at the historic ONE Fight Night 14 card this Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Smilla Sundell successfully defended her ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title, while Danielle Kelly became the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Then an iconic main event saw Stamp Fairtex become a three-sport world champion when she captured the undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title.

The trio of world champions are deservedly the biggest winners of the card, but it’s what happens during their respective their reigns that will define their legacies.

Sundell already had her first world title defense, Kelly vanquished an old rival, and Stamp became the first fighter to win three belts in as many sports.

That said, we look at what Sundell, Kelly, and Stamp could do following their inspiring world championship wins in Singapore.

Smilla Sundell

Rodtang Jitmuangnon already had a prophecy on what the young Smilla Sundell could achieve in her career. The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion believes the 18-year-old Swedish phenom has the potential to become the greatest Muay Thai fighter of all time.

Of course, it’s still too early to tell if Sundell does live up to the lofty expectation. Nevertheless, what Sundell did to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues was one of the most terrifying displays of striking in ONE Championship history.

Sundell went to war against the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion before securing the third-round technical knockout win to retain her ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

With one successful world title defense in her pocket, Sundell has two fighters whom she could face in her next golden outing.

The first is Iman Barlow, while the other is old foe Jackie Buntan.

Barlow is one of the most decorated female strikers from the United Kingdom and once held titles under WKA, Enfusion, Lion Fight, and WBC.

Buntan, meanwhile, is 5-1 in ONE Championship and was originally announced as Sundell’s opponent for ONE Fight Night 14. Their meeting would’ve been a rematch of their ONE 156 classic that saw Sundell claim the inaugural world title.

The Filipino-American star is on back-to-back wins, the latter of which was a one-round annihilation of Aussie striker Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10.

Danielle Kelly

As emotional as her world title win was, Danielle Kelly knows that the job isn’t done.

World champions know that holding their gold is both a privilege and a responsibility. Kelly will, thus, have her hands full holding off challengers who want to grab the ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Kelly solidified her hard work when she beat old tormentor Jessa Khan, but their rivalry could just be hitting its climax.

The match between the two Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts was the closest one in the three world title fights on the card, and it wouldn’t be an outlandish idea that Kelly’s first defense of the gold would be against Khan.

The Cambodian-American had control in the early part of the match but was subjected to Kelly’s wizardry midway through the 10-minute contest.

Kelly scored a catch on a perfect toehold and it proved to be the pivotal mark in her unanimous decision.

Stamp Fairtex

History has been made and Stamp Fairtex became the first fighter in ONE Championship history to capture gold in three disciplines.

Stamp once held both the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, but her knockout win over Ham Seo Hee for the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world championship might just be her magnum opus.

The Thai megastar already had her chance at MMA gold when she challenged Angela Lee for the atomweight MMA throne. Despite a strong start, Stamp ultimately succumbed to a rear-naked choke in the second round of their March 2022 match.

Learning from her previous mistake, Stamp put on a poetic performance that was eerily similar to her near-finish of Lee.

Stamp tagged Ham with a crushing right hook to the body and proceeded to stalk the South Korean pioneer with utmost precision. Unlike her rushing offense against Lee, Stamp waited until Ham was folded before she continued her attack.

With a new legacy starting to be built, Stamp can practically dictate what she wants to do next.

The 25-year-old can choose to go back to the striking arts and try to reclaim her lost gold. A match with either ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues or ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd will certainly headline an Amazon card in the future.

Stamp can also defend her newly won gold against the best atomweight MMA fighters on the planet.