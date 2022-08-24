"What's wrong with him?" - Conor McGregor trolled for "cringe moment of the year" by Henry Cejudo

Conor McGregor made the self-proclaimed 'King of Cringe' Henry Cejudo cringe with one of his social media posts.

During an episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo poked fun at McGregor by showing his co-host a video of the former champ-champ performing some kind of strange ab exercise. Cejudo pulled out his phone and said:

"Yo, Schmo! I'm gonna show you something that's gonna be the cringe. This might get nominated for cringe moment of the year. Check this out, Schmo. Look at your boy Conor 'McTapper'. What's wrong with him, dude?"

Check out the video below:

This is far from the first time Cejudo has trolled McGregor, though. Over the past several months, 'The Messenger' has been criticizing the Irishman's training videos, and at times, even succeeded in getting under his skin.

Henry Cejudo gives Conor McGregor a piece of advice

Henry Cejudo thinks Conor McGregor's game is significantly flawed, despite the Irishman's accomplishments.

With that in mind, 'Triple C' believes McGregor should use his resources to address his perceived weaknesses, specifically his wrestling. During a previous episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo said:

"Show some damn wrestling, show takedown defense. If I was Conor McGregor with all that money that you have, have somebody to live with you full time where they’re with you, they’re dissecting you, and they’re making wrestling fun. He needs to find a teacher that could really teach him. Not a coach, a teacher. And then once you find that teacher that can really teach him, and then you put it into practice where you’re actually going live and things of that nature."

The former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion added:

"But what happens with a lot of these guys is they go too hard too early and yeah, wrestling is the toughest sport. It will break you, man."

Watch the full episode below:

Both McGregor and Cejudo's most recent victories in the UFC came in 2020. For 'The Notorious', he made easy work of Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in a welterweight bout at UFC 246. Meanwhile, Cejudo retired a few months later after beating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

