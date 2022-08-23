"What you see on camera isn't the real Luke Rockhold" - Brendan Schaub lauds Rockhold for "Hollywood-like" exit and showing people his real self

Brendan Schaub has praised Luke Rockhold for his gutsy performance against Paulo Costa at UFC 278.

In the latest video uploaded to his Thiccc Boy YouTube channel, 'Big Brown' commended the former UFC middleweight champion. He lauded him for putting on a show in Salt Lake City on Saturday despite lacking cardio and being visibly out of breath.

According to 'Big Brown', it was quite a "Hollywood-like" exit for the former champion, called time on his MMA career following a hard-fought decision loss. Here's what Schaub said:

"I'm talking about Luke who has been a guy that a lot didn't enjoy or kind of s**t on all the time because of his attitude and the way he looks, For the fans to give him a standing ovation and him crying and stuff like that, and him to let his guard down and finally you see kind of glimpse of the real Rockhold who's a good guy."

Schaub added:

"I thought it was very Hollywood-like for a guy of his magnitude to go out and on his shield and show us heart, even though he is exhausted. It was an entertaining fight!"

Watch Brendan Schaub discuss Luke Rockhold below:

Rockhold made his long-awaited comeback at UFC 278 after being on the sidelines for over three years. The Californian was a sizeable underdog heading into the bout with many expecting easy work for the Brazilian. However, the former champion put forward an incredible performance and went all three rounds with a younger Costa before losing on points.

Brendan Schaub claims Luke Rockhold win exposed flaws in Paulo Costa's game

Paulo Costa got back into the win column with his latest performance against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. The Brazilian snapped a two-fight losing skid that saw him lose on points to Marvin Vettori last October. He then had a failed bid to capture the title against Israel Adesanya in September 2020.

However, Brendan Schaub believes that the Brazilian's latest winning effort also exposed his bad cardio, among other weaknesses. 'Big Brown' also feels that whoever is next in line to face 'Borrachinha' will be frantically waiting to capitalize on those weaknesses. In the aforementioned video, here's what Schaub said:

"Whoever is fighting Paulo Costa next is foaming at the d*** to get their hands on him. You saw so many holes in his game; you saw cardio is an issue, you saw his grappling capability and stuff like that. So, those killers waiting in line, dude, I'm telling you, they're foaming at the d*** to do it."

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Costa stated that he might have one last fight left on his UFC contract. He expressed his desire to feature on the UFC Rio card in Brazil in January.

However, the Brazilian also spoke about other opportunities outside of the organization that he might consider after his latest win over Luke Rockhold.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh