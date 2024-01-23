“What a sequence” - Nieky Holzken has fans mesmerized with his hard-hitting combination in KO of Cosmo Alexandre

Fans are still mesmerized by Nieky Holzken’s vicious knockout win against Cosmo Alexandre.

In November 2018, ‘The Natural’ made his ONE Championship debut after solidifying himself as a legend under the Glory Kickboxing banner. Holzken’s first test was an action-packed kickboxing matchup against Alexandre at ONE: Warrior’s Dream.

Holzken came out and immediately started moving forward and applying pressure against Alexandre. ‘Good Boy’ attempted to shake off his Dutch opponent’s power until ‘The Natural’ landed a devastating uppercut in round two to win by knockout.

Over fight years later, ONE re-posted Holzken’s impressive promotional debut on Instagram with a detailed breakdown in the video and the following caption:

“Right on target 🎯 Nieky “The Natural” Holzken faces Yoshihiro “Sexyama” Akiyama in a special rules super-fight at ONE 165! Who’s your pick to win? @niekyholzken”

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with praise for Holzken:

“What a sequence."

“Good extension and balance honed in the range keeping the opponent occupied, tidy finish 👏”

“He tucked him ip prpper”

“Putting on a clinic.”

“When you figure out the combo buttons on your controller and land it all 🔥"

“He had it planned out lol 😆 😢😢”

Instagram comments

Watch Nieky Holzken’s knockout win against Cosmo Alexandre below:

When is Nieky Holzken fighting next?

Since defeating Cosmo Alexandre, Nieky Holzken has captured three kickboxing wins and one Muay Thai victory. Although he hasn’t secured ONE gold, the 40-year-old has created several unforgettable moments, including his knockout win against Aussie legend John Wayne Parr.

Later this week, January 28, Holzken will return to action when ONE travels to Tokyo, Japan, for a highly-anticipated ONE 165 inside the Ariake Arena. ‘The Natural’ has signed on for another super-fight as he’s been matched up against Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama for a special-rules bout.

Akiyama vs. Holzken will feature the following ruleset - boxing in round one, Muay Thai in round two, and MMA in round three. It'll be intriguing to see which legend emerges victorious.