What song did Calvin Kattar walkout to at UFC Vegas 46?

Calvin Kattar put on arguably the best performance of his UFC career when he defeated Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 46.

However, his walkout song to the cage also generated a lot of interest from UFC fans.

Calvin Kattar walked out to 'The House of the Rising Sun' by The Animals at UFC Vegas 46. The song became the number one hit single on the UK Singles Chart and in the US and Canada when it was released.

'The House of the Rising Sun' is clearly close to Kattar's heart as he also used it for his previous walkouts to the octagon. The song also played for one of his most recent fights, his January 2021 bout against Max Holloway.

Giga Chikadze shares hospital room selfie with Calvin Kattar

After a brutal war in the UFC Vegas 46 main event, Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze were whisked off to the hospital immediately. It appears that there was nothing but respect between the two fighters.

After a display of mutual respect following the bout, the good vibes kept flowing between the two. Chikadze and Kattar made sure to get a selfie together in the hospital.

Chikadze shared a picture on his Twitter with the caption:

"Respect @CalvinKattar"

'The Boston Finisher' squared off against Giga Chikadze in a five round main event. Going into the fight, the Georgian fighter was viewed as a serious threat to Kattar. The kickboxing phenom was coming off seven consecutive victories, including stoppages over the likes of Edson Barboza and Cub Swanson.

The ace kickboxer, who has won a total of nine fights via knockout, was determined to enter the title picture with a win over Kattar. While Chikadze got the action started quickly, Kattar was able to neutralize The Georgian's offense by putting him on the back foot throughout the fight.

Kattar's win over Chikadze marked his successful return to the cage after a year-long layoff from the UFC. The fight saw the Boston fighter hand Chikadze his first loss in the promotion. All three judges scored the contest a sweep for Kattar (50-44, 50-45 and 50-45).

Calvin Kattar entered the bout No.5 in the UFC featherweight rankings and maintained his position as a top contender by knocking off Chikadze, who entered the fight at No.8.

An impressive win over the Georgian standout is likely to put the New England Cartel fighter into 145lb championship contention.

