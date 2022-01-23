What is the start time of the Francis Ngannou fight?

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to defend his title against interim titleholder Ciryl Gane in a title unification bout that will take place in the main event of UFC 270.

The highly anticipated event is set to take place on Saturday, January 22nd, 2022, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

UFC 270 - Timings

Here's UFC 270: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane main event walk-out timings for the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

US

The UFC 270 main event walk-outs to the octagon is scheduled to take place on January 23rd at around 12:15 AM ET.

The UFC 270 main card is set to get underway on January 22nd at 10:00 PM ET.

UK

For UK audiences, the UFC 270 main event walk-outs will take place on January 23rd at around 5:15 AM GMT.

The main card will kick off on January 23rd at 3 AM GMT.

India

For UFC fans in India, the main event walk-outs to the octagon will take place on January 23rd at around 10:45 AM IST.

The UFC 270 main card is set to get underway at 8:30 AM IST

It should be noted that the length of the undercard bouts at the event can affect these timings.

UFC 270: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane - main card fights

Here are all the fighters competing on the UFC 270 main card this weekend.

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Francis Ngannou is currently on a five-fight winning streak in the UFC, with his last loss coming against Derrick Lewis at UFC 226 in July 2018. Meanwhile, Gane (10-0) is undefeated in his MMA career. He became the interim champion with a dominant win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

The upcoming fight will be a huge test for Ngannou. He is defending his heavyweight crown for the first time since winning it from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March 2021.

The heavyweight clash between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will serve as the main event of the night. The co-main event will see newly crowned UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno take on former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo for the third time.

In another interesting matchup, rising UFC prospect Said Nurmagomedov (14-2) will take on Cody Stamann (19-4) in a bantamweight showdown. Nurmagomedov is coming off an impressive knockout win over Mark Striegl in October 2020.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, his opponent is looking to rebound from his last two losses in the cage. Both fighters will look to make a statement as they go toe-to-toe at the pay-per-view event.

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by Josh Evanoff