What is a Superman Punch and is it legal in boxing? Explaining Francis Ngannou's R10 moment against Tyson Fury

One of the highlights of the highly anticipated boxing showdown between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury took place in the 10th round when 'The Predator' attempted to hit his opponent with a Superman Punch.

Fans took notice of the exciting moment and have been sharing clips of it on social media.

Expand Tweet

Superman Punch is a technique where an athlete fakes a low kick by bringing the rear leg forward. The fighter then proceeds to snap the back leg and throw a cross at his opponent, adding more power to the punch.

Superman Punch is allowed in boxing as long as the rules are followed and the strike lands above the belt.

The move is famously used by WWE wrestler Roman Reigns, who was mentioned during the 10th round of the Fury-Ngannou fight.

“[Francis Ngannou] told us he would do a Superman punch…and somewhere Roman Reigns is smiling.”

Expand Tweet

Francis Ngannou made his professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury on Saturday. The event took place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou gave an impressive account of himself in the fight and even scored a knockdown in the third round. The fight went the distance and Fury got his hand raised via split decision. The three judges scored the bout 96-93, 95-94 and 94-95 in favor of 'The Gypsy King'.