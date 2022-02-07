What did 'The Rock' say about Joe Rogan?

Following his recent display of support for Joe Rogan, 'The Rock' has now issued a statement in which he’s seemingly withdrawn his support for the popular podcaster after some controversy regarding Rogan's podcast.

Singer India Arie posted a video compilation on her Instagram Stories, featuring Joe Rogan saying the "N-word". While Rogan’s supporters note that the compilation comprises out-of-context clips from JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) episodes over the years, Arie and others argue that Rogan shouldn’t have used the word at all.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson then responded to author Don Winslow’s tweet concerning this and appeared to withdraw his support for Rogan.

Johnson tweeted:

“Dear @donwinslow Thank you so much for this I hear you as well as everyone here 100% I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend. DJ”

Rogan has recently been targeted by several musicians and celebrities, including singers Neil Young and India Arie. They allege that Rogan and some of the guests on the JRE podcast have been spreading misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. They’ve also urged Spotify to either cancel the JRE podcast or take down their music/other content from Spotify.

Rogan took to Instagram to reply that he never intended to spread any misinformation but simply provided a platform for people with different viewpoints. This elicited a response from 'The Rock', who originally praised Rogan and backed the podcaster:

“Great stuff here brother…Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

However, it seems that Johnson is not supporting Rogan after the latest controversy. Rogan famously signed a $100 million-dollar deal with streaming service Spotify in 2020, but it hasn’t come without a few challenges. Back in 2020, a few Spotify employees threatened to go on strike if the company didn’t censor some of his podcast’s content.

Joe Rogan and 'The Rock' aka Dwayne Johnson’s UFC connection

Joe Rogan is a veteran UFC commentator and a widely-revered MMA personality. He’s likely to return to the commentary desk at UFC 271 on February 12th. Rogan has also addressed the "N-word" video and clarified that he never used it in a racist sense. That said, he still went on to issue an apology for having used the word.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson is a professional wrestling legend, a WWE veteran, and one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today. The WWE veteran also happens to be a huge UFC fan and recently entered a business partnership with the organization. His ‘Project Rock’ apparel brand serves as the UFC’s official footwear partner, as confirmed by Johnson himself earlier this year.

