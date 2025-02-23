"What do you think of Jean Silva champ?" - Fans react as Charles Oliveira urges fans to watch "great card" UFC Seattle

Charles Oliveira took to social media after UFC Seattle, emphasizing that those who missed the recently concluded fight card lost out on a thrilling night of action. He urged fans to catch up on the card, which delivered high-level performances and standout moments across multiple divisions.

Ad

In the main event, Song Yadong won in a technical decision over Henry Cejudo after an accidental eye poke stopped the bout. Cejudo's loss was his third in a row, raising questions about his future in the sport. Before the headliner, Anthony Hernandez, Rob Font, Jean Silva, and Alonzo Menifield emerged victorious on the main card.

Notably, every bout on the prelims resulted in finishes inside two rounds. Ricky Simon knocked out Javid Basharat to earn a Performance of the Night bonus, while Austin Vanderford made a successful UFC debut with a TKO win over Nikolay Veretennikov, which resulted in a fiery post-fight squabble.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on the eventful card, Oliviera wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"If you didn't watch #UFCSeattle last night, you lost a great card. Do it now!"

Check out Oliviera's X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans quickly reacted to Oliveira's post, with many asking for takes on Silva’s bonus-winning knockout against Melsik Baghdasaryan and the night’s biggest moments. One fan asked 'do Bronx':

"What do you think of Jean Silva champ?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others wrote:

"I saw the main card and I'm not impressed at all."

"It was great! Except for the main event!"

"Agreed can’t wait to see you back in the ring"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fan comments to Charles Oliviera's post: [Image source:@CharlesDoBronxs on X]

Daniel Cormier suggests Charles Oliveira vs. Ilia Topuria as Islam Makhachev observes Ramadan

With Islam Makhachev not being available to fight or train adequately during Ramadan, Daniel Cormier feels Ilia Topuria should take on Charles Oliveira next. 'El Matador' recently vacated the featherweight title in pursuit of lightweight gold, and a win over No.2-ranked 155-pounder Oliveira paves the way for a shot at Makhachev's title.

Ad

Pitching Oliveira vs. Topuria, Cormier said on his YouTube channel:

"You match up Topuria and Oliveira, and they fight relatively soon. Islam is in Ramadan, and they don’t want to fight during Ramadan. He doesn’t want to train during Ramadan. Obviously, you guys know that from sunrise to sunset, these guys can’t eat, can’t drink, and can’t take in anything. So training is almost impossible.”

Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below: (5:34)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.