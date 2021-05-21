What time is the Cody Garbrandt UFC fight tomorrow? (22 May 2021)

Cody Garbrandt is making his return to the cage after an almost year-long hiatus. 'No Love' was last seen inside the Octagon at UFC 250. The Ohio native fought Brazil's Rafael Assuncao and won in spectacular fashion with a second-round KO.

Following the victory, Garbrandt sought to attain the flyweight throne from Deiveson Figueiredo. However, health complications hindered the former champion's flyweight aspirations. Garbrandt subsequently decided to stay at 135lbs and make a run for the title once again.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 27, Cody Garbrandt will face surging bantamweight prospect Rob Font, who has lined up victories over the likes of Sergio Pettis and Ricky Simon in the past.

Font's most recent victory came against former title contender Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night 183 last December.

Rob Font won performance of the night last time out when he took it Marlon Moraes inside the first round!



Can he make it four in a row on Saturday?#UFCVegas27 | Saturday 10pm | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/D2OxZ5JnSn — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 19, 2021

When will Cody Garbrandt enter the UFC cage tomorrow (22 May 2021)?

The main event for UFC Vegas 27 can be expected to be aired two hours after the main card kicks off. The timing for UFC Fight Night differs according to the viewer's regional time zone.

USA

The main card will begin at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT in the United States on ESPN+. American fans can expect Cody Garbrandt to lock horns with Rob Font from 8:30 PM - 9:00 PM ET.

United Kingdom

Fans residing in the UK can expect the UFC Vegas 27 main card to kick-off at 12 AM BST on Sunday. Fans can catch Cody Garbrandt's fight against Rob Font from 2:30 AM on BT Sport 1.

India

The main card will be broadcasted on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) for fans in India. Since the main event commences at 4:30 AM IST, Cody Garbrandt is expected to make his Octagon walk from 6:30 AM onwards.

The stakes will be high in the upcoming bantamweight clash, as Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font are ranked #3 and #4 in the 135lbs bracket, respectively. A title shot could certainly be next in line for the victor on Saturday night.