What time is the Islam Makhachev fight tonight? (17th July 2021)

Rising UFC lightweight prospect Islam Makhachev is set to face Thiago Moises in a 155-lbs. bout on Saturday, July 17. The contest will go down as the main event of UFC Vegas 31 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Believed to be the next up-and-coming UFC champion hailing from Dagestan after Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev is currently on a seven-fight win streak.

Islam Makhachev and his opponent Thiago Moises are likely to make their walks to the octagon at approximately 12:15 am ET (Sunday) or 9:15 pm PT (Saturday) in the US, 5:15 am BST in the UK, and 9:45 am IST in India.

However, the exact timings will depend on the length of the previous bouts. If you absolutely do not want to miss the headliner, it is best to keep an eye on the main card.

UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises - Prelims and Main Card Timings

Following are the timings for the UFC Vegas 31 a.k.a. UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises prelims and main card in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

USA

The preliminary card of UFC Vegas 31 will start at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT, followed by the main card at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT in the United States on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

UK

UFC Vegas 31 prelims will be telecast in the United Kingdom from 12 am BST, followed by the main card from 3 am BST on Sunday, July 18.

India

Due to the time difference with the United States, it will be Sunday, July 18, by the time the event is telecast in India. The audience can watch the prelims from 4:30 am IST and the main card from 7:30 am IST on Sunday early morning.

UFC Vegas 31 - Full Fight Card

Here are all the fighters competing on Saturday, July 17:

Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises (Men's lightweight) - Main Event

Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate (Women's bantamweight) - Co-main Event

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Men's lightweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (Men's middleweight)

Gabriel Benitez vs. Billy Quarantillo (Men's featherweight)

Prelims

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons (Men's welterweight)

Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Ruiz (Women's strawweight)

Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov (Men's bantamweight)

Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos (Men's bantamweight)

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon (Men's flyweight)

Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira (Men's heavyweight)

