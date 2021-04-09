What time is the UFC Fight Tonight (April 10, 2021)?

Kevin Holland will go up against Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC Vegas 23, which is set to take place on Saturday. The event will take place at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After fighting Derek Brunson in a losing effort in his last outing, Kevin Holland is making a turnaround after only 21 days to fight Marvin Vettori on short notice. Vettori was originally scheduled to meet Darren Till in the main event of the card, but the latter had to pull out of the fight after sustaining a broken collarbone while training.

As the headliner involved two Europeans, the UFC decided to stage the fight at a time that would benefit a British audience.

The co-main event of the card will see Nigerian-American fighter Sodiq Yusuff go up against British featherweight Arnold Allen.

In other fights on the card, Nina Ansaroff, who has now taken the last name of her wife Amanda Nunes, will be fighting Mackenzie Dern. Mike 'Platinum' Perry will fight Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight clash while Sam Alvey will face Julian Marquez in a middleweight bout.

FIGHT WEEK 🗣



💢 The Octagon returns on Saturday for #UFCVegas23 - LIVE on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/bLeuoaYmmN — UFC (@ufc) April 5, 2021

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland - Timings

The following are the timings and viewing details for UFC Vegas 23 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

Advertisement

United States

The preliminary card will commence at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT while the main card will start at 3 PM ET/ 12 PM PT on April 10, 2021 in the United States.

The prelims will be available for viewing on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ before switching to ABC for the main card.

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 23 will start at 5 PM BST and the main card will begin at 8 PM BST on April 10, 2021.

Viewers will be able to watch the event on BT Sport 3 and on the BT Sport app and website.

India

Indian viewers can tune into the prelims on UFC Fight Pass at 9:30 PM IST on April 10, 2021. Due to the time difference between India and the United States, the main card will be telecasted in India in the early hours of April 11, 2021.

The main card will begin in India at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday and will be simulcasted on Sony TEN 2 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), and the Sony LIV app and website.