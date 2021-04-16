What time is the UFC Fight Tonight (April 17, 2021)?

Top UFC middleweights Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum will lock horns on Saturday in an attempt to get closer to a shot at the 185-pound title. The promotion is all set to host UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum or UFC Vegas 24 at the UFC Apex arena, which has been their home for many months.

Originally scheduled to fight Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC Vegas 24, top middleweight contender Robert Whittaker will face No. 8-ranked Kelvin Gastelum to firmly secure a shot at the title. Coming off two wins in a row against top names in the division in Darren Till and Jared Cannonier, Whittaker would certainly make a case for a fight against the champion if he beats his opponent on Saturday.

Kelvin Gastelum, on the other hand, has just one win in the last two years, which means he could certainly do with a win in his next outing.

In the co-feature of the event, Jeremy Stephens will look to get back to winning ways in his lightweight bout against Drakkar Klose. While Stephens had been on a hiatus, Klose had two of his fights canceled and is eager to return to the Octagon.

When does UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum start?

Here are the timings for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum in the USA, the UK, and India.

USA

In the US, the prelims will kick off at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT and will be followed by the main card at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT. The card will be simulcasted on ESPN (English) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) as well as on ESPN+ in both languages.

Advertisement

UK

The UK audience will be able to watch and stream the fight card from midnight on April 18, 2021. The prelims will start from 12 AM BST and will be followed by the main card from 3 AM BST. Viewers can watch the event on BT Sport 1 as well as stream it live on BT Sport app and website.

India

For the Indian audience, UFC Vegas 24 preliminary card will begin at 4:30 AM IST and the main card will start from 7:30 AM IST on April 18, 2021. The event will be simulcasted on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.