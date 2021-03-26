What time is the UFC Fight Tonight (March 27, 2021)?

Fight fans will get to see heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defend his title against top challenger Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 260 on Saturday.

38-year-old Stipe Miocic, who works as a firefighter and a paramedic in Cleveland, Ohio when he's not competing in the UFC, comes into the fight with two back-to-back wins over former two-division champion, Daniel Cormier. The two heavyweights locked horns in a trilogy that has already gone down as one of the greatest rivalries in MMA history.

After dropping the championship to DC in a knockout loss at UFC 226 in July of 2018, Stipe Miocic came back to settle the score and reclaim his title a year later at UFC 241. The much-awaited trilogy finally took place last August, with Miocic successfully defending his belt and retiring Daniel Cormier at the same time.

Although the Miocic vs Cormier trilogy stalled the heavyweight division for a while, it did not keep Francis Ngannou from working his way back to the top of the division.

After losing his first title fight against Stipe Miocic back in January of 2018, Ngannour then dropped another fight to Derrick Lewis a few months later. However, 'The Predator' has made a stunning comeback with four consecutive wins against top heavyweights - Curtis Blaydes, Cain Valesquez, Junior dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik since then.

So, when Stipe Miocic was done with his trilogy with DC, there was no question about who he would be defending his belt against next.

Not only did Francis Ngannou outclass some of the best names in the UFC heavyweight division, but he did so by knocking all of them out within the first couple of minutes of each fight. In fact, out of the 9 fights Francis Ngannou has won in UFC, only one - his second bout against Curtis Blaydes - has gone into the second round.

When does UFC 260 start?

In the USA, the UFC 260 early prelims will start on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 7:30 PM EST/4:30 PM PST. The prelims will begin at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST. The main card will commence at 10 PM EST/7 PM PST.

In the UK, the UFC 260 early prelims will start on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 11:30 PM. It will be 12 AM (midnight) on Sunday, March 28, 2021 when the prelims begin. The main card will begin at 2 AM GMT on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

In India, the early prelims start at 5 AM IST, the prelims begin at 5:30 AM IST, and the main card commences at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 28, 2021.