What time is the UFC Fight Tonight (March 6, 2021)?

With one of the biggest cards in the promotion's history, UFC 259 will take place on March 6, Sunday, at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, United States.

The pay-per-view event will see some of the most exciting fights to be booked in recent times.

After weeks of being rumored about, the superfight between light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and middleweight king Israel Adesanya was finally booked as the main event of UFC 259. 'The Last Stylebender' is moving up a weightclass to challenge the Polish champion for the 205-pound belt and hopefully become the fifth 'Champ-Champ' in UFC history.

If successful in defeating Jan Blachowicz, not only will Israel Adesanya become a part of the elite group of fighters who have managed to hold two UFC gold belts simultaneously, he would have also broken Conor McGregor's record to be the fastest to do so.

In the co-feature of UFC 259, the only existing two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes will put her featherweight belt on the line against Megan Anderson. Despite a significant difference in height and reach, Amanda Nunes is still being considered the favorite to win against Megan Anderson, which speaks volumes about the legacy of 'The Lioness'.

The third title fight of UFC 259 will see bantamweight champion Petr Yan defend his belt against top challenger Aljamain Sterling, who has promised to go through Yan and show that he has been a 'paper champion' all along.

The other two fights on the main card will feature Islam Makhachev against Drew Dober in a lightweight bout and Thiago Santos opposite Aleksandar Rakic in a light heavyweight contest.

Advertisement

UFC 259 Timings

Find out when UFC 259 starts and where you will be streaming it from.

USA

The viewers from the United States can stream the early prelims of UFC 259 on March 6 from 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT. The prelims will begin from 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT, and the main card will commence from 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT.

UK

The early prelims will begin at 11 PM GMT in the United Kingdom on March 6. However, by the time the preliminary card starts, it will already be Sunday, March 7 in the UK. The prelims will start from 1 AM GMT and the main card can be streamed from 3 AM GMT.

India

In India, it will already be well into Sunday, March 7 when the event starts. The early prelims will begin from 4:30 AM IST, the prelims will begin from 6:30 AM IST, and the main card will begin from 8:30 AM IST - all on March 7.