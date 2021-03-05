'I'm gonna keep this belt forever' - Amanda Nunes warns Megan Anderson that she will 'pass' her at UFC 259

UFC star and two-division champion Amanda Nunes has issued a clear warning to Megan Anderson ahead of UFC 259.

The pair will meet on Saturday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the fight being contested over the UFC women’s featherweight title. Nunes has successfully defended the belt once against Felicia Spencer, and if she’s successful against Anderson, it’ll further cement her status as the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time.

On the flip side, a lot of fans are getting major ‘Rousey/Holm’ vibes from this fight. Anderson is taller, she’s being massively underestimated, and the bookmakers are expecting “The Lioness” to run through her with relative ease.

The Amanda Nunes legacy

It’s not immediately obvious which direction this bout is going to go, but if history has taught us anything, it’s that doubting Nunes could easily prove to be a mistake.

During yesterday’s UFC 259 pre-fight press conference, Amanda Nunes made it clear to Megan that she’s expecting to pass right through her as she continues to reign supreme as the pound-for-pound GOAT.

"I'm gonna keep this belt forever!"@Amanda_Leoa is going anywhere!#UFC259 is just another ruby on the belt for the Lioness. pic.twitter.com/Y7eI5B0l5t — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 4, 2021

“I will pass Megan, for sure. I’m a champion. I’m gonna keep this belt forever. Dana, whatever he wanna do with this division, after this fight he finds somebody else, I’m gonna be here to defend my belt.”

Upsets happen pretty much every week in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and MMA as a whole, but this would be on a whole other level. Amanda Nunes has been light years ahead of her competition for so long now, to the point where many don’t know what's next for her if she does dispatch Anderson.

Advertisement

A move back down to bantamweight could be on the cards in what is turning out to be an unprecedented run of success. We, as fans, have been taught to believe winning two titles will obviously lead to one being dropped somewhere down the line.

But instead of doing so, Amanda Nunes has flipped back and forth between the two divisions with the sort of style befitting a champion.

Amanda Nunes’ life has changed since becoming a mother, by her own admission. We still don’t think she’s going to take her eye off the ball this weekend. If she does, Megan Anderson will be waiting to punish her, even if many choose not to believe that outcome is a realistic possibility.