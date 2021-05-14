What time is the UFC Fight Tonight (May 15, 2021)?

The UFC returns to the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, for a stacked card on Saturday, May 15, 2021. The last time the promotion was at this venue was in February 2020 for UFC 247: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes.

A packed Toyota Center will witness a lightweight main event title fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler with the vacant 155-pounds belt on the line.

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler - Timings

There are three fights on the early prelims card, four on the prelims, and five on the pay-per-view main card. The following are the timings for each card:

USA

In the USA, the early prelims kick off at 6:30 AM ET/ 3:30 PM PT, followed by the preliminary card at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on May 15, 2021. The main card will commence at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT, which means the main event title fight will most probably go down around 11 PM ET/ 8 PM PT.

UK

The early prelims of UFC 262 will commence around 11:30 PM BST on May 15, 2021, before the prelims card kicks off around 1 AM BST on May 16, 2021. Viewers can expect the main card to start at 3 AM, which means the main event fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler is likely to start around 4 AM BST.

India

Due to the time difference with the United States, it will be Sunday, May 16 in India by the time UFC 262 begins. The early prelims will start at 4 AM IST, followed by the prelims starting at 5:30 AM IST. The main card action of the night will begin at 7:30 AM IST, which means the headliner between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler can be expected around 8:30 AM IST.

