What time is UFC tonight (November 11, 2023)? Everything you should know about Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira 

There is an event related to the UFC tonight. However, it isn't a mere Fight Night card designed to maintain a steady stream of fan interest ahead of an eventual pay-per-view the weekend after. Instead, tonight plays host to the promotion's penultimate pay-per-view of the year: UFC 295.

It will be held at Madison Square Garden, a world-famous indoor arena, known for holding marquee combat sports events. While the location of UFC 295 is known, what of the time? The main card is scheduled to start at at 10 P.M. E.T. (Eastern Time) and 7 P.M. PST (Pacific Standard Time).

Meanwhile, the undercard or preliminary bouts will start two hours earlier at 8 P.M. E.T. (Eastern Time) and 5 P.M. PST (Pacific Standard Time). Lastly, the early preliminary bouts will start at 6 P.M. E.T. (Eastern Time) and 3 P.M. PST (Pacific Standard Time).

The event will be headlined a light heavyweight clash between former divisional kingpin Jiří Procházka and 205-pound newcomer Alex Pereira, who once held the promotion's middleweight title. Both men had relatively short reigns as champions, never mounting a successful title defense.

While the Czech phenom was previously scheduled to defend his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira in a rematch, he was forced to withdraw from the bout and voluntarily relinquished his championship after sustaining one of the worst shoulder injuries in the promotion's history.

Alex Pereira, by contrast, lost his middleweight crown to Israel Adesanya in an immediate rematch of their first encounter. While both men are headliners, the co-main event will consist of a interim heavyweight title bout between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.

Were any matchups scrapped from the UFC 295 card?

As it turns out, several bouts were pulled from the UFC 295 card. Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic were originally scheduled to headline the event, before 'Bones' tore a pectoral tendon and withdrew from the bout, leading to the interim heavyweight title fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.

A flyweight fight between Joshua Van and Kevin Borjas was also pulled, after the former went on to face Zhalgas Zhumagulov at another event. Similarly, the Derek Brunson vs. Roman Dolidze was scrapped after Derek Brunson left the promotion. The flyweight matchup between Matt Schnell and Steve Erceg also won't proceed.

After Matt Schnell withdrew from the fight, and has since been replaced by Alessandro Costa. Finally, the fight between Mateusz Rębecki and Nurullo Aliev befell the same fate after the latter pulled out of the bout due to injury and was later replaced by Roosevelt Roberts.