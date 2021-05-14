What is Tony Ferguson's walkout song at UFC 262 likely to be?

'El Cucuy' Tony Ferguson will be co-headlining UFC 262 this Saturday against rising UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush. The prediction for which song Ferguson is going to walk out to at UFC 262 is 'The Party Has Just Begun' by Freestyle.

The walkout song has remained consistent for him for as long as one can remember. Here's a clip from his very first UFC appearance in the final of TUF's Season 13.

As we go through footage of his fights for years to come, up until his latest fight with Charles Oliveira in 2020, the walkout song has remained constant.

So it is highly likely that the walkout song will remain unchanged even at UFC 262.

Tony Ferguson fires shots at pre-fight presser

Although there wasn't any obvious heat between Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush, the pre-fight presser did witness some sparks as the former fired shots at not just his opponent, but others too.

The reaction he received, validated his attempt. You can watch it here:

“You got this s--- handed to you. You got Dana White privilege.”@TonyFergusonXT doesn’t think Michael Chandler earned his title shot 🏆 #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/s4U6XHLdT9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 13, 2021

UFC 262 is the organization's second event which will see fans in attendance. There were, in fact, fans present at the UFC 262 pre-fight press conference as well.

During the conference, everything that Tony Ferguson did, riled the crowd up. Be it calling his retired foe Khabib Nurmagomedov out, or something as small as stepping up on stage, the fan-favoritism for Tony Ferguson came back to life after a whole year.

"You had this **** handed to you!"



Tony Ferguson was taking shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov, Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush and Dana White at the UFC 262 press conference!



El Cucuy giving out! 😤 pic.twitter.com/ybXrXoSGF0 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 14, 2021

So, what makes Tony Ferguson such a huge fan-favorite?

Right off the bat, Ferguson is one of the most eccentric personalities in the world of combat sports. Ranging from his personality outside the Octagon to the menacing 'Boogeyman' inside it, everything about him screams entertainment. Of course, the fact that Ferguson proved his mettle inside the Octagon justifies the attention he gets.

What changes did Tony Ferguson make ahead of UFC 262?

Tony Ferguson is currently riding a 2-fight losing streak. Justin Gaethje snapped the former's 12-fight win streak last year at UFC 249, and Charles Oliveira added another loss for Ferguson in December 2020.

Speaking to ESPN's Brett Okamoto about the changes he made to get back on the winning side, Tony Ferguson said:

"What happened was, when you're the smartest man in the room, you have to basically fire everybody. What happened was nobody was testing me, nobody was helping me grow anymore... I basically had to get rid of everybody that were toxic to me. Put everything in my life that was really good and helps me grow and [helps] my family [grow].... I saw my career going towards a certain thing, because obviously, nobody was pushing me, nobody was encouraging me."

Do you think we will see a revamped version of Tony Ferguson at UFC 262? Let us know in the comments section!