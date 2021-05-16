What is the 'Tony Ferguson is the type of guy' meme and where did it originate from?

Tony Ferguson's enigmatic persona has made him one of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC. His quirky workout routines, strange antics, and hilarious catchphrases have helped 'El Cucuy' establish a gimmick that fans love, which ultimately birthed the "Tony Ferguson is the type of guy..." memes.

Over the last two years, fans have bombarded the internet with memes revolving around Ferguson. Apparently, it originated from a tweet that the former interim lightweight champion posted in March 2019. All Ferguson had to do to popularize the meme was to tweet, "I'm the type of guy..."

I'm the type of guy that has been antoganized, provoked, and threatened to take & not take fights or certain opportunities to benefit monetarily otherwise my family would be have been hurt. -Champ Shit Only 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) March 12, 2019

Since then, fans have often involved Ferguson in some of the most side-splitting memes that are good enough to bring a laugh out of anyone. After all, Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to increase the pay of his co-workers.

Here are some of the best "Tony Ferguson is the type of guy" memes that you need to take a look at:

Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to clone himself to finally get a title shot. #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/etctNL11WR — Ajith (@TwistedDarce) May 14, 2021

Tony Ferguson the type of guy to wake up early to set his alarm — RᗛUL (@rawooI) May 14, 2021

Tony Ferguson type of guy to tag himself on his own post pic.twitter.com/3KAOY4H9i7 — stubMMA🇺🇸 (@longlegstub) December 29, 2020

Tony Ferguson the type of guy to nap like this in the gym pic.twitter.com/qziBPBnJv4 — Λ𝔫𝔱𝔬🦉🦭 (@ImAntoMMA) December 11, 2020

Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to cut weight for a fight cancelled in the middle of a global pandemic. pic.twitter.com/39S6kvrppn — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 14, 2020

tony ferguson is the type of guy to let a murder hornet sting him while making weight to strengthen his mental toughness pic.twitter.com/XoFYFqp5F0 — Hektic_One (@hektic_one) May 5, 2020

On one occasion, though, Ferguson himself took cognizance of the memes built around him. 'El Cucuy' appeared to have had enough of those.

Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to get really tired of the “Tony Ferguson is the type of to” jokes pic.twitter.com/pLFnJhA0M6 — SAVANNA (@savannasavenko) March 4, 2019

UFC featherweight Max Holloway didn't shy away from sharing a "Tony Ferguson is the type of guy" meme either.

Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to copy my back tattoo then tell me I've just been blessed pic.twitter.com/1aDZgHNMJH — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 15, 2019

Tony Ferguson is set for UFC 262 clash against Beneil Dariush

UFC 256: Ferguson v Oliveira

Tony Ferguson will go up against Beneil Dariush in the co-main event of UFC 262. The 37-year-old last fought Charles Oliveira in December 2020, where he succumbed to a disappointing loss. 'El Cucuy' is currently on a two-fight losing streak.

Ferguson's bout against Dariush is incredibly instrumental for him to get once again involved in the title picture of the lightweight division. Ranked number five in the divisional rankings, Ferguson can't afford to lose another fight.

At the UFC 262 press conference, Ferguson revealed he had changed coaches for the upcoming clash against Dariush. He got in touch with Brock Lesnar as well, who provided him the motivation necessary to rectify the mistakes that Ferguson made in his last two fights.

Ten years later, 🕶️ @TonyFergusonXT now knows what coach Brock Lesnar was talking about. 🥗 #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/gRzRvspXLm — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 13, 2021

If Ferguson beats Dariush at UFC 262, he will have possibly have the opportunity to compete for the 155-pound championship belt once again.