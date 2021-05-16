What is the 'Tony Ferguson is the type of guy' meme and where did it originate from?

Tony Ferguson's enigmatic persona has made him one of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC. His quirky workout routines, strange antics, and hilarious catchphrases have helped 'El Cucuy' establish a gimmick that fans love, which ultimately birthed the "Tony Ferguson is the type of guy..." memes.
Over the last two years, fans have bombarded the internet with memes revolving around Ferguson. Apparently, it originated from a tweet that the former interim lightweight champion posted in March 2019. All Ferguson had to do to popularize the meme was to tweet, "I'm the type of guy..."
Since then, fans have often involved Ferguson in some of the most side-splitting memes that are good enough to bring a laugh out of anyone. After all, Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to increase the pay of his co-workers.
Here are some of the best "Tony Ferguson is the type of guy" memes that you need to take a look at:
On one occasion, though, Ferguson himself took cognizance of the memes built around him. 'El Cucuy' appeared to have had enough of those.
UFC featherweight Max Holloway didn't shy away from sharing a "Tony Ferguson is the type of guy" meme either.
Tony Ferguson is set for UFC 262 clash against Beneil Dariush
Tony Ferguson will go up against Beneil Dariush in the co-main event of UFC 262. The 37-year-old last fought Charles Oliveira in December 2020, where he succumbed to a disappointing loss. 'El Cucuy' is currently on a two-fight losing streak.
Ferguson's bout against Dariush is incredibly instrumental for him to get once again involved in the title picture of the lightweight division. Ranked number five in the divisional rankings, Ferguson can't afford to lose another fight.
At the UFC 262 press conference, Ferguson revealed he had changed coaches for the upcoming clash against Dariush. He got in touch with Brock Lesnar as well, who provided him the motivation necessary to rectify the mistakes that Ferguson made in his last two fights.
If Ferguson beats Dariush at UFC 262, he will have possibly have the opportunity to compete for the 155-pound championship belt once again.