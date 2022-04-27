What did the Twitter censorship lawyer say on Joe Rogan's podcast?

Twitter censorship lawyer Vijaya Gadde appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast back in 2019.

Tim Pool and Jack Dorsey were also present on the episode. Gadde was asked about the exact details of Twitter's censorship policies. She was also questioned on the organization's policies regarding the bullying of transgender youths.

Here's what she said during her appearance on JRE:

"We have a bunch of people all around the world to give us context and the types of behavior they are seeing, how that translates to real world harm, and they give us feedback. They tell us you should consider different types of rules, different types of perspectives. For example, when we're trying to enforce hateful conduct policy in a particular country, we're not going to know all the slur words that are used to target people of a particular race or particular religion. So, we are gonna rely on building a team of experts all around the world that are going to help us enforce our rules."

Gadde also brought up a statistic obtained by the American Association of Pediatrics. It shows that the number of transgender youths committing suicide is 10 times higher than that of normal teenagers.

She implied that Twitter has been looking to stop any kind of bullying behavior towards the transgender community. Gadde said:

"The number of transgender youths that were commiting suicides, it's an astronomical, I'm sorry I can't find it right now. It's a really, really, really high statistic. That's like 10 times what the normal suicide rate is. We looked at the causes of why that's happening. It's not just violence, it was bullying behavior. And what were those bullying behaviors that were contributing to that? That's where we made this rule. Because we thought and we believed that those types of behaviors were happening on my platform and we wanted to stop it."

Watch Vijaya Gadde's appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2019:

Joe Rogan reacts to Elon Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk recently bought Twitter in a deal worth $44 billion. The Tesla CEO has appeared on Rogan's podcast on three occasions as a guest. In fact, he now shares a close bond with the UFC color commentator.

Upon finding out that Musk had completed his takeover of Twitter, Rogan was visibly excited.

Watch Joe Rogan react to Elon Musk buying Twitter:

He stated that Musk is like a real-life billionaire superhero who does crazy things with his money. From making cybertrucks to buying a worldwide social media platform like Twitter, Elon Musk has done some substantial things and made some sizable acquisitions.

Fans will keep a close eye on whether Musk makes yet another appearance on the JRE podcast in the near future.

