What is Tyson Fury's religion?

Tyson Fury is a Christian, as is apparent from his various references to the almighty God and Jesus.

While there is officially no mention of Fury's religious practices, 'The Gypsy King' has directly paid tribute to God on more than one occasion.

Providing sufficient proof of his faith in Christianity, there is a footage of Tyson Fury praying with his team ahead of his win over Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf. Fury can be heard saying-

"Heavenly Father, I come to you in the mighty name of Jesus. Give both men strength tonight. Give both men the power to give their best performances and let both men come out of the the ring safely. As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil. And those who bring weapons against me shall not prosper. Amen."

In the video, another team member can be heard taking over the proceedings with a Muslim version of the prayer.

This also gave rise to speculations about Tyson Fury having changed his religion to Islam, especially after his antics on Twitter.

Fury took to Twitter soon afterwards, changing his name to 'Riaz Tyson Muhammad', while also uploading a new profile picture of him wearing traditional Muslim clothing.

However, the Gypsy King soon changed his Twitter handle, shutting down all such guesswork.

Tyson Fury glorified god for his WBC title win

After having previously fought to a controversial draw in 2018, Tyson Fury finally stripped Deontay Wilder of his WBC title in a rematch in 2020.

The usually defensive Fury was the aggresor from the opening minute of the fight, forcing Wilder's corner to throw in the towel at the end of the seventh round.

Fury took the opportunity to thank Jesus Christ once again and said shortly after the fight-

“First and foremost, I want to say ‘Thank You’ to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I said those who bring evil against me will not prosper. I said those who stand in the dark can never come into the light. All praise be to the one and only true God, Jesus Christ.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard