What does the UFC 260 poster say about Miocic vs Ngannou 2?

The UFC 260 main event has been branded the 'Biggest, Baddest Rematch' by the promotion. The UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will look to defend his title against top contender Francis Ngannou in the main event at UFC 260.

The UFC 260 headliner certainly has huge potential, with the poster labeling it the biggest, baddest rematch - of them all, one would assume. However, the standards for determining the superlative terms are unclear and ambiguous. While Miocic and Ngannou might be two of the biggest MMA athletes in the promotion, it is not astonishing to find athletes their size in the heavyweight division.

Also, judging by the magnitude of the event, UFC 260 will have high standards to meet which have been set by huge UFC rematches in the past. The UFC has hosted great rivalries in the past, like Diaz vs McGregor 2, Frank Mir vs Brock Lesnar 2, and Dominick Cruz vs Urijah Faber to name a few. Miocic's rematch with Cormier at UFC 241 is one of the best rematches in the division's history.

Going by the previous contest between Miocic and Ngannou at UFC 220, the UFC 260 headliner does not promise to be the baddest fight either. By picking up a lopsided decision win against an exhausted Francis Ngannou, we have witnessed more thrilling contests at heavyweight.

UFC 260 poster certainly hypes up the main event

The UFC 260 poster was released by the promotion on the 27th of February. While the poster featured the heavyweight main event, there was surprisingly no mention of the featherweight title fight scheduled for the co-main.

Alexander Volkanovski was scheduled to defend his UFC featherweight title against Brian Ortega in the co-main event at UFC 260. However, the poster seems to have been justified after the fight was unfortunately scrapped due to Volkanovski testing positive for COVID-19.

Alexander Volkanovski was looking forward to his second title defense after winning it from Max Holloway at UFC 245. Volkanovski beat Holloway again in his first title defense at UFC 251. Brian Ortega, meanwhile, returned to the octagon after a 22-month hiatus to completely dominate Chan Sung Jung, a performance so good it earned him a the title shot.