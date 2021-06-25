What is the UFC 264 press conference date?

UFC 264 is set to transpire at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10, 2021. While the card is locked and looks stacked, there isn't an official date for the pre-fight press conference yet. That said, the UFC 264 press conference will most likely happen two days before the event, on July 8, 2021.

In the recent past, the UFC has followed a model where pre-fight press conferences occur two days before a pay-per-view event, followed by weigh-ins a day prior. For example, the press conference for Conor McGregor's last outing at UFC 257 was held on January 21, the weigh-ins were held on January 22, and the PPV transpired on January 23, 2021.

It's worth noting that at this point, this is only an assumption keeping the UFC's recent history in mind. Knowing the star power of Conor McGregor, the promotion may decide to extend the promotional events and marketing strategies. There is a small chance that the pre-fight press conference could be held a week or so before the PPV. There is also the possibility of more than one media gathering, as was the case in the fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

However, this being a non-title fight, it may be fair to assume the date of the press conference to be 8 July and the weigh-ins to take place on 9 July 2021.

The UFC 264 fight card looks stacked

The #UFC264 main card! 😍



Just 20 days to go! pic.twitter.com/xFbWnzxUEo — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 20, 2021

The main card of UFC 264 features some incredible fights, especially the co-main and main events. Stephen Thompson takes on Gilbert Burns in an exciting welterweight matchup in the co-main event.

Also Read: 5 fights to watch other than the main event on UFC 264

The main card starts with a bantamweight bout between Sean O'Malley and Louis Smolka. A women's bantamweight bout between Irene Aldana and Yana Kunitskaya is next, followed by a heavyweight clash between Tai Tuivasa and Greg Hardy.

The UFC 264 preliminary card will open with a middleweight bout between Trevin Giles and Dricus Du Plessis, followed by a welterweight bout between Niko Price and Michel Pereira. The final preliminary bout will be a welterweight clash between veteran Carlos Condit and Max Griffin.

The preliminary card was also expected to host a welterweight bout between Kevin Lee and Sean Brady, but Lee has reportedly sustained an injury, and the fight is being rescheduled.

Kevin Lee has suffered a rib injury and is out of his UFC 264 fight against Sean Brady, Lee told @marc_raimondi.



Lee said he is taking time to heal and targeting UFC 265 on Aug. 7 for the fight to be rebooked. Brady also said on Instagram his team hopes for an August rebooking. pic.twitter.com/wb1aLrKq1P — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 24, 2021

Edited by Avinash Tewari