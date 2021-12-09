What is the UFC 269 weigh-in start time?

With UFC 269 just a couple of days away, it's almost time for the official weigh-ins. While the UFC 269 weigh-ins will remain closed to the public, the event will stream live on the UFC's official website and its official channels on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

UFC 269 weigh-ins time in the United States

The UFC 269 weigh-ins are scheduled to take place on Friday, December 10, beginning at 8:50 am PT/ 11:50 am ET in the United States of America.

UFC 269 weigh-ins time in the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, the event will commence at 4:50 pm (GMT) on Friday, December 10.

UFC 269 weigh-ins time in India

The UFC 269 official weigh-ins will begin at 10:15 pm on Friday, December 10 in India.

UFC 269 main card fighters

UFC 269 will be headlined by a lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. Poirier will make a bid for the throne after earning back-to-back TKO wins over Conor McGregor in his last two outings.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira is riding a magnificent nine-fight winning streak culminating in a title win over Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May. 'Do Bronx' has finished his opponent in 17 of his 19 wins and currently holds the UFC record for most finishes.

Amanda Nunes will be looking to retain her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena in the co-main event at UFC 269. 'The Lioness' hasn't lost a fight in the last six years and is coming off a featherweight title defense against Megan Anderson in her last outing at UFC 259.

Meanwhile, Julianna Pena bounced back with a submission victory over Sara McCann after suffering a submission loss against Germaine de Randamie. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' is currently 4-2 in her last six outings.

Welterweight veterans Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio will also clash on the UFC 269 main card. Neal will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses while Ponzinibbio will look to build a winning streak.

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will be welcomed by Kai Kara-France into the flyweight division. Meanwhile, one of the UFC's biggest rising stars, Sean O'Malley, will face Raulian Paiva to start off the main-card action at UFC 269.

