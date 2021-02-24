What is the UFC Bumpboxx, and how much does it cost?

A Bumpboxx is a Bluetooth boombox inspired by the retro design of the category of speakers, which were extremely popular during the 1980s.

The brand offers a variety of different boomboxes styles, including some UFC-inspired models. You can purchase the most basic unit for $99 at their website.

The Bumpboxx comes with a led light, an aux-in cable, and a tf slot FM Radio and Bluetooth. The speaker is also water-resistant with an IPX6 rating and has a battery life of seven hours. In standby mode, its energy could last up to 21 days.

In addition to the UFC Retro Pager, a more sophisticated model called UFC Flare 8 can be acquired directly from the UFC store website at the cost of $399.

Measuring 24x8x16", the UFC Flare 8 Bumpboxx is the most suitable addition for those seeking a deeper bass, providing a more powerful sound with its larger woofers. The speaker includes a wireless microphone, and it can be transformed into a guitar amplifier.

UFC welterweight fighters Gilbert Burns and Nate Diaz are two satisfied customers of the UFC Bumpboxx speaker.

What other products like the Bumpboxx does the UFC store offer?

The UFC store offers a numerous variety of different UFC-themed products like the Bumpboxx. The range goes from clothes to tickets, memorabilia, and training equipment.

UFC president Dana White commented on the UFC store in an interview ahead of the 2020 UFC welterweight title fight between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal.

"I will give you an interesting stat: Our UFC store; we have sold more merchandise this year than we did in the whole of 2019. We already beat 2019 in merchandise," White said.

One of the most peculiar items that is on display in the UFC store is a Conor McGregor action figure. The collectible comes with the exact same tattoos of the Irishman and has an additional Irish flag. The action figure has an extra set of hands, heads, and a miniature replica of the UFC belt.

Additionally to McGregor, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Uriah Faber, Jorge Masvidal, Max Holloway, and UFC double champion Amanda Nunes are other fighters who have an action figure available at the promotion's store.

Funko POP! figures are another fun option for the hardcore UFC fans who fancy collectibles. A mini Khabib Nurmagomedov or Georges St-Pierre can be purchased at the cost of $15 at the UFC store.