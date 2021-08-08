What is UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's punching power?

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's overhand right has produced 129,161 units. That's the world record for the strongest punch in history.

How devastating is that? According to a Reddit user's research, it's thrice as powerful as a baseball bat hit wielded by a 200-pound man and twice as impactful as Conor McGregor's spinning back kick.

The previous record was set by heavyweight boxer, kickboxer, and MMA fighter Tyrone Spong, who tallied a decent 114,000 units. Against Ngannou's inhuman-like blows, however, Spong's punching power pales in comparison.

Watch Francis Ngannou's record-setting power punch:

The Cameroonian's right uppercut – a punch that's thrown in a relatively awkward position – generated 122,000 units. That's 8,000 units more powerful than Spong's best shot.

Knowing this, it's unsurprising that 'The Predator' never had to rely on the judges' scorecards for a victory. Ten out of Ngannou's 11 wins in the octagon came by way of KO/TKO. A submission win over Anthony Hamilton at UFC Fight Night 102 was the only time Ngannou snagged a win without shutting the lights out on his opponent.

In his last outing, Ngannou extended his KO streak to five after putting Stipe Miocic away in the main event of UFC 260. That night, Ngannou finally captured the elusive UFC heavyweight title.

Francis Ngannou is tied with Michael Bisping, Cain Velasquez, Junior Dos Santos, Donald Cerrone, and Dustin Poirier for the sixth spot in the UFC record books for most KO/TKO wins in promotional history.

Francis Ngannou's contender emerged at UFC 265

Ciryl Gane has cemented his claim as the bonafide number-one contender for Francis Ngannou. The Frenchman captured the interim UFC heavyweight belt against Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 265.

Silencing his critics, Gane picked Lewis apart on the feet before finishing him off with a few strikes in the third round to seal the TKO win. Once the dust settled, Gane couldn't help but marvel at his masterpiece.

"He touched me maybe one time, two times," Gane said during the post-fight pre conference. "I think it was a master class."

One of the most technical strikers in the UFC, 'Bon Gamin' presents an interesting stylistic challenge to the reigning champ. On top of that, there's history between Gane and Ngannou as they were once training partners. Safe to say, the eventual clash between the two will be nothing short of exhilarating.

