What is UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis' walkout song?

Derrick Lewis walked out to the 'Tops Drop' song by rapper Fat Pat ahead of his fight against Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19. 'The Black Beast' used the same song while walking out to fight Aleksei Oleinik in August last year, and also against Ilir Latifi at UFC 247.

The song was released in 1998 as a lead single off Fat Pat's debut solo studio album, 'Ghetto Dreams'. Fat Pat was an American rapper who died at the age of 27 just one month before his album came out.

Derrick Lewis earns a big victory against Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19

Derrick Lewis defeated Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 via knockout in the second round of his fight. Lewis rocked Blaydes with a thunderous upper cut that left 'Razor' unconscious.

Lewis' win over Blaydes now sets him up with a potential entry into the heavyweight title picture. The Black Beast is undefeated in his last four fights, having beaten Blaydes, Aleksei Oleinik, Ilir Latifi, and Blagoy Ivanov in just over a year.

After the fight, Lewis stated that he didn't feel comfortable in the fight before he landed an uppercut that sealed the deal for him.

“The first round, second round, I couldn’t really get it going. I felt dead out there. That was the only punch I was waiting for the whole fight. The uppercut or the knee was going to land," said Lewis.

The win over Blaydes made Lewis the most devastating knockout artist in he history of the UFC. The 36-year-old now has 12 KO/TKO victories that ties him up with Vitor Belfort, who also holds the record jointly.