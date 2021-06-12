What is UFC superstar Nate Diaz's ethnic background?

Nate Diaz is a Mexican-American fighter born and raised in Stockton, California. Nate Diaz's love for Stockton has been extremely evident throughout his career. The UFC veteran has put his area code "209" on the world map, making Stockton a hotspot for MMA fanatics.

Nate Diaz immediately established his presence in the UFC when he first stepped into the TUF house in season five. He did so by spray-painting "209" all over the house.

Nate Diaz and his brother Nick also introduced the 'Stockton Slap' to their fights, making it a signature move that drives crowds into a frenzy. All it entails is a loose-hand slap thrown viciously across an opponent's face during a fight. The signature move also put Stockton on the map.

Nate Diaz has not been particularly outspoken about his Mexican-American identity. When it came time for him to address his roots, he proudly defended his identity from potentially derogatory statements made by his most famous rival, Conor McGregor.

When Nate Diaz addressed Conor McGregor's "cholo-gangster" comment

UFC 196 McGregor vs. Diaz Press Conference

Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor was one of the most iconic sagas in UFC history. As one would expect, the build-up to these fights was filled with trash-talking. While 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor constantly attempted to get into Nate Diaz's head, 'The Stockton Slugger' did not back down from verbal brawls.

During one of the promotional events, Conor McGregor attacked Nate Diaz's Mexican-American ethnicity, calling him a "little cholo gangster from the hood."

Addressing the comments made by Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz told UFC Tonight:

"He was doing his thing at the press conference, and he was going to try and bust me out and call me a cholo. But, that's the background where I come from. It's hardcore where I live. If he would have came from where I come from, he wouldn't have made it, man. Nobody makes it out of where we come from and you don't know what I've been through."

Even though Nate Diaz felt offended about some of the things his Irish opponent said, he admitted that Conor McGregor's psychological warfare was a great asset.

Nate Diaz will take on Leon Edwards in a five-round non-title bout at UFC 263. Do you think the 'Stockton Slugger' will be able to surpass the immense challenge that Leon 'Rocky' Edwards poses? Let us know in the comments section!

