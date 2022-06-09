What is Valentina Shevchenko's nationality?

On many occasions, Valentina Shevchenko has stated that her nationality is Russian, despite being born in Kyrgyzstan. However, Shevchenko has spent time in many countries teaching martial arts and has picked up plenty of languages during her time in these countries.

The UFC women's flyweight champion can speak Russian, English and Spanish. Shevchenko's Spanish was developed over many years in Latin America, teaching martial arts in Peru, Colombia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina.

Shevchenko has been a Peruvian citizen since 2008, after moving there to teach martial arts and train in MMA with Pavel Fedotov. Her family has Kyrgyzstani citizenship, with her mother being Kyrgyzstan's national Muay Thai association president. Shevchenko's father, Anatoly Shevchenko, also played for the Kyrgiz national football team.

Despite taking Peruvian citizenship, Valentina Shevchenko's birth country is very proud to have her representing the them. In 2019, the UFC champion was awarded the Dank Order by Kyrgyz president Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

The 34-year-old spent around eight years in Latin America while teaching martial arts in various countries. However, Shevchenko now lives in Las Vegas, most likely due to her demands within the UFC.

'Bullet' is set to face Taila Santos at UFC 275 this weekend, where she will once again be defending her UFC women's flyweight title.

Valentina Shevchenko gives her thoughts on a potential move to strawweight

While speaking at a fan Q&A, Valentina Shevchenko was asked if she would ever consider a move to the women's strawweight division. The current women's flyweight champion seemed open to the idea.

However, Shevchenko did mention the possible difficulties with having to cut weight in order to compete in the division. Upon answering the question, the 34-year-old stated:

"Yeah, it's gonna be interesting proposal. Going to strawweight means you have a serious cut weight, but it doesn't mean it's impossible. Being a professional, you have to consider, if you cut too much weight to strawweight, how are you going to fight at bantamweight?... Everything is possible."

Watch the full Q&A here:

Shevchenko is currently dominating in the women's flyweight division, winning her last eight UFC fights. Only three of these opponents managed to go the full distance with the 34-year-old. Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Liz Carmouche and Jennifer Maia all lost via decision.

The UFC champion was seemingly open to the idea of moving to the strawweight division. However, it's likely that this will only happen once she runs out of worthy opponents at flyweight and is persuaded against another challenge at bantamweight.

