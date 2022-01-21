What will be the price of UFC Strike NFTs?

UFC Strike NFTs is an upcoming NFT project introduced by the UFC in partnership with Dapper Labs (a blockchain-based collectibles/gaming company).

There will be a total of 200,000 packs released worth $50 each. The packs will consist of three NFTs each. The NFTs will be highlights of some of the most epic finishes in the history of the company.

The first release will be on January 23rd, where 100,000 of these "fully loaded" packs will be released. The second round of the release will take place the following Monday, i.e. 31st January.

The fact that the prize of Strike NFTs has been kept at just $50 will attract a lot of buyers. This price point makes the NFT space much more accessible to a wider audience.

Moreover, the fighters will also benefit from the sales of the NFT's. 50% of the revenue from the sales of the Strike NFT project will go to the company's fighters.

UFC president Dana White recently bought his first NFT

While the UFC is ready to launch its own NFT project in the coming days, the president of the company has already joined the space.

Dana White recently revealed that he has bought the newly launched Metacard NFT. The Metacard NFT project has been launched by the Nelk Boys, who happen to be good friends with the 52-year-old.

Nelk Boys is one of the most popular YouTuber groups across the globe, having amassed over 7.2 million subscribers on the platform. The group has already disrupted the clothing and beverage markets with their brands FULL SEND and Happy Dad. Now, the Youtubers are looking to do the same with their NFT project.

Dana White took to Twitter to extend his support to the Nelk Boys by buying one of their NFTs, which also happens to be White's first NFT purchase.

Dana White tweeted:

"Got my first NFT from @nelkboys. I now own @metacard # 00003"

