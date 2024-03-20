"What a woman" - Fans react as Karolina Kowalkiewicz shares weekend getaway snaps from Florida

Karolina Kowalkiewicz recently treated her fans by sharing a collection of photos from her family weekend retreat in Key West, Florida, on Instagram, sparking enthusiasm among her followers. She holds a professional MMA record of 16-7 and last fought in October last year.

Taking it to Instagram, Kowalkiewicz shared glimpses of her weekend getaway, with the caption:

"What an amazing weekend!"

Fans flooded Kowalkiewicz's photos with an outpouring of warm and loving responses.

Check out some more reactions below:

Kowalkiewicz is currently enjoying a four-fight win streak, with her latest victory coming against Diana Belbita at UFC Vegas 80 in October 2023, secured through a unanimous decision. What adds to the remarkable nature of her streak is that the 38-year-old Polish fighter endured a challenging period of five consecutive losses between 2018 and 2021.

The former UFC strawweight title challenger boasts a professional record of 16-7, with three victories secured via submission.

Who is Karolina Kowalkiewicz facing at UFC 301?

Karolina Kowalkiewicz is preparing to square off against Iasmin Lucindo in a strawweight showdown at UFC 301, set to take place at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 4.

'Yasmin' is coming off a second-round submission win over Polyana Viana at UFC Vegas 78 last August, marking her second win in her three-fight UFC career. Before stepping into the octagon, the Brazilian had been on a seven-fight win streak. However, her promotional debut was tainted when she narrowly lost on the judges' scorecards to Yazmin Jauregui in August 2022.

Check out the announced fights for the UFC 301 card:

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg: flyweight title

Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo

Michel Pereira vs. Makhmud Muradov

Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino

Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore

Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho

Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Jean Silva vs. William Gomis

Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas

Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose

Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite