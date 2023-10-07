"They are absolutely gorgeous warriors" - Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Diana Belbita's faceoff leaves fans wanting for more

UFC strawweights Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Diana Belbita are scheduled to clash this weekend at UFC Vegas 80. The Fight Night event will take place on October 7 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The main event of the evening will feature Grant Dawson and Bobby Green squaring off in a lightweight bout.

Ahead of Saturday's fight card, the fighters endured the grueling weigh-in process on Friday. Both Kowalkiewicz (116 lbs) and Belbita (115.5 lbs) successfully met their weight requirements, officially greenlighting their bout.

However, what happened next at the face-off took many MMA fans by surprise. Face-offs are typically intense, sometimes even turning violent, but not so for Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Diana Belbita. Instead of fiery exchanges, they shared a friendly encounter and even struck a pose for the cameras.

Fans quickly reacted to the video with a variety of responses.

"Didn’t know this was the cutie patootie championship"

"On some real ish they look like they could be related 😂"

"didn’t know UFC meant ultimate friendship championship"

"The Fans are the Winner in this one 🔥"

"They are absolutely gorgeous warriors!💪🏻😎👍🏻"

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita: A closer look at their records

In the upcoming Fight Night event, both Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Diana Belbita are set to make their second octagon appearances of the year.

Kowalkiewicz, who faced a challenging five-fight losing streak between 2018 and 2021, has recently rebounded with a notable three-fight win streak. Her most recent victory was a unanimous decision over Vanessa Demopoulos at UFC Vegas 72 in May. The 37-year-old Polish fighter holds an overall professional record of 15-7, including an 8-7 record in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Belbita's most recent bout resulted in a unanimous decision win over Maria Oliveira at UFC 289 in May. However, prior to that victory, 'The Warrior Princess' experienced a two-fight losing streak in 2020 and 2021. The 27-year-old Romanian fighter also maintains a professional record of 15-7, including a UFC record of 2-3.