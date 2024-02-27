"Whatever it costs" - Dana White's latest comments on Conor McGregor's UFC return sparks response from Eddie Hearn

Dana White recently revealed that Conor McGregor's success outside of the ring has made it difficult for the UFC to schedule the return of the promotion's biggest star. 'The Notorious' has not competed since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. Despite serving as a coach on season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter', which finished airing in August, the former double champ still is without a return date.

Eddie Hearn recently weighed in, suggesting that the UFC President and CEO should be doing everything to ensure McGregor returns. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the chairman of Matchroom Sport stated:

"Sometimes you'll do a show where you have to give them what they want because it's in the best interest of the sport and the business. Maybe I could make more money on a small show than I do promoting Canelo Alvarez, but what does it mean to my business? What does it mean to DAZN? What does it mean to my reputation with fighters and my opportunity to sign young Mexican fighters coming through?"

Hearn added:

"If it was me - and it's not me and he certainly doesn't need my advice, Dana - but I'm bringing McGregor back, whatever it costs, because he injects an enthusiasm and a vibrancy into the UFC that no one else can. There is no one in the sport that can make it happen for the UFC and MMA like Conor McGregor when he comes back. The press conferences, the build up, the value of the business, the ratings, the pay-per-view numbers."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments on Dana White and Conor McGregor below:

Expand Tweet

Hearn added that while it may be difficult to get a deal done, he would be on McGregor's yacht until he is able to. He labeled 'The Notorious' as a legend and a great self-promoter and noted that the former double champ knows his value to the company.

Dana White previously discussed delays in Conor McGregor's return

Conor McGregor has been inactive for nearly three years after breaking his leg at UFC 264. Despite his teasing a return to the octagon at International Fight Week in June, nothing has been made official.

Dana White, however, recently suggested that he is hoping the former double champ returns in the fall. The UFC President and CEO discussed the delays in the return of the promotion's biggest star with Kevin Iole, stating:

"He is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries you could come back from. How long was Anderson Silva out when he did it? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it? The guys who break that bone - that's an issue right there, number one. Number two is Conor McGregor doesn't need the f**king money. So, when you don't need the money, it's not as easy. I mean, Khabib. Khabib doesn't need the money, Khabib retired."

Check out Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor's return below:

White suggested that he doesn't know if McGregor is healthy enough to return. 'The Notorious' is expected to face Michael Chandler when he makes his long-awaited return to the octagon.