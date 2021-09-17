"Whatever they're paying him, it's not enough" - Dana White says Showtime needs Jake Paul, believes they probably ought to pay him more

Over the past few months, it has become clear that Dana White does not share a good relationship with Jake Paul. The two have been saying unsavory things about each other for quite some time.

White recently sat down for a chat with Nick Walshaw for the Daily Telegraph. They spoke about a variety of topics, including 'The Problem Child'. The UFC president started by saying that although people are interested in celebrity fights, that's not what he plans to do in his promotion.

"I know me and Jake Paul go back-and-forth all the time and s**t and he's smart. This is how this kid gets attention...and all the f*****g goofball 'reporters' chase him around because they want the clicks. I get the whole game and there's always gonna be some sort of an interest out there for those type of fights... It's not what we do. I take the best fighters in the world in each weight class and I pit them together and we find out who the best is. That's what I do," said Dana White.

The 52-year-old then surprisingly praised 'The Problem Child'. He said that Showtime needs Paul and suggested that the 24-year-old should probably be paid more than he currently is.

"Showtime needs f*****g Jake Paul. I mean their f*****g fights are pulling 70,000 viewers for Christ's sake. i could tak a picture of my f*****g big toe and put it on Instagram and more people will see that than a Showtime fight, okay? They need Jake Paul. So, whatever they're f*****g paying him, it's probably not enough. They probably need to pay him more, they need that f*****g guy. [That is] number one, number two, he is doing all the right things he can do to try to make some money before he gets clipped okay? and It's just not what I do."

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley didn't reach 500,000 pay-per-view buys

On August 29, Jake Paul took on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in an eight-round professional boxing bout. After getting rocked in round four, 'The Problem Child' managed to secure a split decision victory.

Also Read

According to reports, the fight managed to sell a little south of 500,000 pay-per-view buys.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman From WON, their best PPV sources are estimating #PaulWoodley did around 480K-500K buys and some others believe it was a little lower than that. From WON, their best PPV sources are estimating #PaulWoodley did around 480K-500K buys and some others believe it was a little lower than that.

From Conor McGregor to Paddy Pimblett, follow our extensive MMA coverage right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard